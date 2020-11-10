Synnex Gives Partner a Place to Go for 5G

Distributor launches program to help channel begin to build its portfolio and expertise

With the ramping of 5G networking underway and expected to accelerate in the coming years, Synnex wants to ensure that its channel partners and customers get in on the action early.

The Lowdown: The giant distributor this week launched of its 5G Acceleration Initiative, which is delivered through its mobility program and available to the IT channel in the United States.

The Details: The program is designed to enable resellers to leverage Synnex’s 5G device options and vertical solutions blueprints, relationships with carriers, and its own mobility practice to begin bringing solutions using next-generation cellular connectivity to end clients.



Through the 5G initiative, partners get help understanding the various types of 5G technology available on the market and from which carriers. Synnext itself offers a range of devices from multiple manufacturers that include handsets, tablets, routers, and hotspots. Partners also can use Synnex tools to build vertical-specific solutions.



In addition, the Greenville, North Carolina-based distributor offers an array of infrastructure, cloud, and security solutions from vendors that can be used in 5G networks or their implementations.

The Impact: 5G promises to play a foundational role in a broad array of emerging technologies, from augmented and virtual reality to the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and real-time media streaming, and will help drive the replacement of wireline WAN. It delivers significantly higher speeds and lower latency than 4G and has the capacity to support millions of devices, a key capability given the tens of billions of devices that will make up the IoT. 5G also will help drive the evolution of the network edge, where more of the data will be generated in the coming years.

Background: 5G has been talked about for years, but ramping has started in earnest this year and will accelerate as it evolves. Telecommunications giant Ericsson in a report in June said that adoption and deployment of 5G continues to be strong despite the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is expecting 190 million 5G subscriptions by the end of this year and 2.8 billion by the end of 2025.

The Buzz: “Through this initiative, we are providing strategic guidance well ahead of the market to our customers and partners to clarify the opportunity to deliver 5G solutions,” said Darren Harbaugh, senior vice president of Stellr, cloud, mobility, and IoT at Synnex. “Beginning the 5G conversation now will future-proof customers on the technology curve to deliver enhanced capabilities that solve business problems in every vertical and industry.”



“5G is a wireless technology advancement that will unlock incredible innovation,” said Matt Montgomery, managing director of national business telesales and mobility channel sales at Verizon. “Verizon’s 5G deployment, along with our strong partnership with SYNNEX, is positioned to enable channel innovation in ways not previously possible.”



“We are excited to be part of the Synnex 5G Acceleration Initiative. Cradlepoint is a leader in the wireless WAN market and a first-mover in clean-slate designed 5G network edge solutions for enterprise,” said Lindsay Notwell, senior vice president of 5G strategy and global carrier operations at Cradlepoint. “Additionally, Cradlepoint can collaborate with Synnex partners to deliver a Pathway to 5G Workshop that explores relevant use cases and the steps organizations can take now to get ready for 5G.”



“Enterprises will lead the charge in 5G adoption by accelerating a new generation of mobile applications,” said Taher Behbehani, general manager and head of mobile B2B business for Samsung Electronics America. “To help drive this adoption across industries, Samsung offers a range of 5G mobile devices for business use – from flagship and mid-tier phones to the first 5G tablet. Working together with top partners like Synnex, we are well-positioned to lead 5G in the enterprise.”