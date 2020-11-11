IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Palo Alto to Buy Expanse to Manage Attack Surface

November 11, 2020

Cybersecurity vendor’s $800 million deal will enable it to find and protect untracked IT assets on the internet

By Jeffrey Burt

Palo Alto Networks is buying Expanse, an 8-year-old company whose Expander product is designed to find and monitor untracked IT assets that are exposed to the internet and represent a cybersecurity threat.