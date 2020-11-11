Security sponsored by Infoblox

Startup Ananda Networks Launches Channel Program

November 11, 2020

Company’s cloud-managed service offers an alternative to VPNs and SD-WAN as workforces become more distributed

By Jeffrey Burt

Ananda Networks, which came out of stealth in August with $6 million in seed money, is now launching a channel program to help the company sell its cloud-managed network connectivity service.