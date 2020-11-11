Startup Ananda Networks Launches Channel Program

Company’s cloud-managed service offers an alternative to VPNs and SD-WAN as workforces become more distributed

Ananda Networks, which came out of stealth in August with $6 million in seed money, is now launching a channel program to help the company sell its cloud-managed network connectivity service.

The Lowdown: Ananda, based in Los Altos, California, offers a Secure Global LAN (SG-LAN), a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) technology that enables organizations to create their own private networks to connect users, devices, and cloud services anywhere. It’s an important capability for enterprises managing highly distributed workforces created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Details: The startup, founded in 2018, this week announced the channel program to push the technology, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) alternative to VPNs and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), which over the past several years has become the fastest-growing segment in the larger software-defined networking (SDN) market.



Ananda’s partner program offers such features as:



>Joint marketing and selling with Ananda’s channel team, including joint public relations, collateral, webinars, and lead-generation programs.

>Technical pre-sales support.

>Ongoing web-based and on-site sales training, including deep-dive technical sessions.

>Periodic updates to product and technology roadmaps.

The Impact: The coronavirus outbreak forced many companies to send most employees to work from home and indications are that for a high percentage of those people, teleworking will continue to be part of their lives at least part of the time after the pandemic lifts. Market research firm Global Workplace Analytics is forecasting that 25% to 30% working at home for multiple days every week by the end of 2021.



The rapid shift to remote work has put pressure on organizations to not only make it easier for people to work from home and to be able to manage them, but also to do so securely.

Background: Ananda’s cloud-managed service offers a zero-trust, self-optimizing network that the company said is up to 25 times faster than legacy VPNs, offers end-to-end encryption, and does not require other technologies like firewalls, SD-WAN, VPNs, or network access controls (NACs).

The Buzz: “Today, organizations all over the world are facing the challenge of remote work, making legacy VPN and SD-WAN solutions no longer effective. We launched our disruptive SASE network service during the pandemic, although we have been working on it for a while. Since then, we have been helping organizations worldwide stay connected by allowing them to create their own private networks, connecting users, devices, and cloud services anywhere with unprecedented speed, security and simplicity,” Ananda co-founder and CEO Adi Ruppin said. “Our channel partner program is specifically designed for the needs of the distributed workforce and we carefully choose partners that understand this new environment and are willing to help companies adopt and implement technologies that keep them connected.”



”With our strong foothold and deep familiarity with the SASE and SD-WAN landscape, we have been looking for the best solution to help our customers connect their increasing number of employees working from home or remotely these days,” said Elad Welner, technology specialist at GlobalDots. “We found that Ananda Networks helps us extend our offering from the data center and branch and deliver the highest level of security and speed all the way to the user working remotely.”



“2020 was a year in which our MSP partners were pressed by their customers to add a remote access option to meet their need for speed, security, and capacity due to the new working-from-home trends and the increasingly distributed workforce,” said Aviram Jenik, managing partner of We-Bridge Worlds. “To meet their demands, we are now working with Ananda Networks, who offers not only a seamless remote access service, but also one that is a perfect match for the MSP management and pricing requirements. We are proud to add Ananda to our robust MSP solution portfolio.”