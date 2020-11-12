Security sponsored by Infoblox

Code42 Shifts to a Channel-First Strategy

November 12, 2020

Company hires security channel veteran Faraz Siraj to expand partner program, drive sales of insider threat solution

By Jeffrey Burt

Code42, whose technology products enterprises from insider threats and data exfiltration, is adopting a channel-first business model, a move that includes hiring a veteran of the security field to oversee its new go-to-market strategy.