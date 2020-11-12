Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ConnectWise Buys Cybersecurity Firms Perch, StratoZen

November 12, 2020

Company will integrate SIEM, analysis tools into its Fortify security platform for MSPs

By Jeffrey Burt

ConnectWise is buying cybersecurity companies Perch Security and StratoZen, bringing more capabilities to its Fortify security management platform that MSPs can use for their SMB end clients.