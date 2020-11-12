ConnectWise Buys Cybersecurity Firms Perch, StratoZen

Company will integrate SIEM, analysis tools into its Fortify security platform for MSPs

ConnectWise is buying cybersecurity companies Perch Security and StratoZen, bringing more capabilities to its Fortify security management platform that MSPs can use for their SMB end clients.

The Lowdown: The Tampa, Florida-based company announced the acquisitions this week at its virtual ConnectWise IT Nation event.

The Details: Perch, also based in Tampa, offers a range of services – including threat hunting, threat management, and log ingestion – that runs on its security operations center (SOC) that MSPs can leverage for their customers, either as a security program or to add to what the organization already has. It also has an MSP-designed security incident and event management (SIEM) product that delivers the multi-tenant feature MSPs need to support their SMB clients.



StratoZen delivers advanced automation and data analysis technology. The Draper, Utah-based company’s product will be used to analyze the data from Perch’s SIEM solution and create actionable business insights, helping MSPs to reduce false positives and more quickly and accurately respond to problems while using fewer staffing resources.



This will add to ConnectWise’s Fortify platform, which includes such features as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security, endpoint protection, network security, and vulnerability assessment. It offers MSPs an SOC, persistent threat monitoring and prevention, and compliance support.

The Impact: The growing number of cyberthreats and their increasing complexity – coupled with a yawning skills gap – have driven enterprises for the past several years toward MSPs and managed security services providers (MSSPs) for their security needs. The global coronavirus outbreak, which has disrupted businesses and forced them to manage and secure a highly decentralized workforce and rely more on cloud services, is accelerating demand for third-party security support.



According to a recent report from MarketsandMarkets, the global managed security market will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.6 billion in 2025. A ConnectWise report in September found SMBs are continuing to turn to MSPs for security. According to the survey, 91% of SMBs said they would consider using or moving to a new MSP if it offered the “right” cybersecurity solution.

Background: ConnectWise has put an emphasis on helping MSPs and technology services providers (TSPs) with security. The company in August said it was expanding its educations offerings for MSPs and TSPs and two months earlier had created its MSP+ Cybersecurity framework to help MSPs bolster their skills.

The Buzz: “Good security requires answering some basic questions that can be difficult to answer: What are my risks, how do I know when I’m under attack, and how do I respond?” said Brian Downey, vice president of security product management at ConnectWise. “The reason it’s hard is because our industry has taken the flawed approach of adding more tools, more staff, more complexity – all contributing to silos of chaos. With Perch and StratoZen, we’re changing that approach, capturing only the data MSPs need and helping them make sense of it so they can protect their customers more effectively and efficiently.”



“Just as we sought to control the ‘silos of chaos’ with our PSA and RMM solutions, we are now doing the same for cybersecurity. We want to make cybersecurity less complex for TSPs by providing technology that makes it easy to collect, assess and respond to security data from many different point products,” ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee said. “These acquisitions are about far more than the technology. We are gaining extremely talented and innovative colleagues with a deep understanding of cybersecurity, and a laser focus on what their partners need to succeed. Aharon and the entire team at Perch have built a tremendously strong brand and partner experience over the past four years. We’re going to infuse these strengths into the ConnectWise brand and partner experience.”



“Four years ago we set out to make advanced threat detection attainable for small and mid-size businesses and, ultimately, the best way to accomplish that was working closely with our MSPs and the MSP community.” Perch CEO Aharon Chernin said. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see MSPs find the value in our offering and even more so to add functionality they told us they needed most — SIEM technology, integrations with the tools they use, and more. There is more work to do.”



“The team at StratoZen has leveraged our deep security expertise to help MSPs identify security threats from what can seem like an overwhelming amount of information and alerts,” StratoZen CEO Kevin Prince said. “We’re delighted to join ConnectWise along with our new colleagues from Perch. Our collective expertise and solutions are unmatched in the industry and will enable MSPs to confidently protect themselves and their clients like never before.”