SentinelOne Brings In $267 Million, Sees Valuation Reach $3 Billion

November 12, 2020

Pandemic helps drive demand for company’s AI-based cybersecurity platform

By Jeffrey Burt

SentinelOne, the fast-growing cybersecurity vendor whose-cloud native platform aims to protect such assets as endpoints and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, continues to bring in investor money, most recently raising $267 million in its latest round of fundraising.