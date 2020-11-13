Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Data Access Startup Starburst Launches Channel Program

November 13, 2020

Top public cloud providers AWS, Microsoft, Google among founding members of the initiative

By Jeffrey Burt

Startup Starburst Data, whose offering leverages the open-source Presto SQL query engine for Big Data analytics, is rolling out a partner program that counts major cloud services providers Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) among its initial members.