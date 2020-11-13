Malwarebytes, ConnectWise Integration Aimed at MSPs

Companies are combining endpoint security, RMM to speed detection of cyberthreats

Endpoint protection vendor Malwarebytes is leveraging ConnectWise’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution to make it easier for MSPs to detect and recover from cyberthreats in their ConnectWise workstreams.

The Lowdown: The integration announced Friday of ConnectWise’s Automate RMM offering in Malwarebytes’ products will make capabilities in the security vendor’s OneView centralized security and customer management console for MSPs available in the Automate interface.

The Details: MSPs will be able to more easily onboard new endpoints, initiate scans and remediations, and automate ticket tracking from within their existing workstreams. Malwarebytes’ lightweight agent will ensure little impact on the performance of endpoints and will help MSPs see a greater ROI on their ConnectWise investment and lower TCO.



The OneView Plugin for Automate will enable MSPs to benefit from Malwarebytes for Business security products – including advanced endpoint threat prevention, which protects against full attack chains, and automated detection, isolation, and remediation for targeting new threats – within the Automate platform.

The Impact: Endpoint protection has taken on an even higher enterprise role since the COVID-19 pandemic sent many employees home to work, a trend that promises to continue even after a vaccine is found and the public health crisis lifts. In such a widely distributed environment, being able to manage and protect endpoints ranging from workers’ computers and mobile devices to Internet of Things (IoT) systems wherever they are will be increasingly important.

Background: Malwarebytes, based in Santa Clara, California, in February unveiled its MSP Premiere Partner Program and the OneView console, giving managed service providers a single place to manage licensing and billing, set policy to respond to emerging cybersecurity threats, and leverage role-based access control.



For its part, ConnectWise has been aggressive in building out its support for MSPs around security, including launching its MSP+ Cybersecurity framework in June and expanding its educational offerings for MSPs two months later.

The Buzz: “Managing endpoint cybersecurity has been a challenge for MSPs who need to manage a wide array of solutions for their customer base,” said Mike LaPeters, vice president of worldwide MSP sales at Malwarebytes. “This integration is particularly powerful because it streamlines endpoint security for MSP providers that small- to medium-sized businesses are increasingly reliant on to dramatically increase efficiency.”



“Malwarebytes’ OneView Plugin for Automate streamlines the deployment of OneView to our endpoints,” said Tom Rovello, IS manager at MyITPros, a platinum Malwarebytes MSP partner. “It empowers our service department to be more efficient by allowing them to manage common functions of OneView without leaving Automate. Additionally, it offers more proactive alerting that goes straight to manage so we can stay on top of threats and keep our clients safe.”