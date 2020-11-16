IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Cisco to Add Startup Banzai Cloud into the Fold

November 16, 2020

Company offers development tools for Kubernetes, containers, and the cloud

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems continues to add to its cloud capabilities with its planned acquisition of Banzai Cloud, a Hungarian company that is developing a Kubernetes-based operating system for containers and the cloud.