McAfee Launches Online Marketplace, Developer Portal

New cloud offerings are part of the cybersecurity vendor’s MVISION platform

Cybersecurity vendor McAfee is rolling out an online marketplace, a developer portal, and an API that are designed to make it easier for organizations and channel partners to fill gaps in their security architectures.

The Lowdown: The new offerings were announced this month at the company’s virtual MPOWER conference, where McAfee also announced a partnership with Amazon Business to offer a security software and IT services bundle to SMBs that are Business Prime members.

The Details: The MVISION Marketplace, Developer Portal, and API are designed to enable enterprises to take a building-block approach to strengthen their security posture with McAfee and Security Innovation Alliance partner applications as well as private third-party software. The cloud-based offerings are part of McAfee’s larger MVISION platform and are delivered via its MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, which was introduced in late October.



The new platform components are:



>MVISION Marketplace: The online application marketplace includes pre-integrated solutions from McAfee and its ecosystem partners.

>MVISION Developer Portal: Developers can build, test, and certify their applications before making them available on the marketplace. In addition, customers can use it to develop and deploy their private applications.

>MVISION API: The hyper-scale API enables real-time visibility and response to the McAfee portfolio, giving organizations and partners the same information and capabilities that the vendor has.



In addition, the bundle created with Amazon Business include solutions that protect sensitive data through email, provide web and firewall protection, offer a mobile VPN, and safeguard devices from malware and online threats.

The Impact: Enterprises and SMBs continue to struggle with the increasingly number and sophistication of cyberthreats as well as the widening gap in their in-house security skills. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also had to adapt to a sudden change in their business models that includes managing and security a widely distributed workforce and a greater reliance on cloud services. They are looking for tools that can help them protect against and quickly respond to attacks and often are turning to channel partners for help.

The Buzz: “With today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape, organizations need to adopt new technologies to help resolve emerging threats and to secure all their assets,” said Javed Hasan, global head of enterprise products strategy and alliances at McAfee. “Time is critical in the context of defense against threats and enterprises need the ability to integrate and deploy new solutions. With the new marketplace, developer portal, and API, we are enabling customers to quickly and easily implement the security tools they need.”



“Orchestrated prevention, detection, and remediation is essential to effective scale and results,” said Jeff Hausman, vice president of IT operations management, security, and configuration management databases at ServiceNow. “The MVISION composable platform connected with the ServiceNow platform helps resource-starved security teams streamline investigation and response for more use cases. It enables real-time links between the myriad data sources and processes of investigations and hooks directly into workflows for remediation and incident management by security and IT.”



“McAfee MVISION endpoint detection and response plus Attivo EDN is a comprehensive solution for superior endpoint security as evidenced by the Mitre ATT&CK framework,” said Marc Feghali, vice president of product management for Attivo Networks. “We are pleased to be a part of the MVISION marketplace and offer innovation for the best possible endpoint protection and lateral movement threat detection.”



“The changing threat landscape is requiring cyber professionals to prioritize the integration and interoperability of existing tools and services,” said Matt McCormick, senior vice president of business and corporate development at ThreatQ. “The combination of McAfee products and the ThreatQ platform broadens the security ecosystem and enables customers to solve this real problem through an open security architecture.”



“Providing customers with the fast and simple ability to deploy Siemplify for their SOAR needs is critical,” said Amos Stern, co-founder and CEO of Siemplify. “We are pleased to be a part of the MVISION marketplace to address these needs.”



“Threat prevention plus data protection creates the perfect security posture. Embedded with the McAfee ePO framework, Seclore can automatically protect customer data via actions invoked from McAfee DLP, Email Prevent, and/or MVISION Cloud,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore. “The data chase across networks, devices and applications ends and gets replaced with persistent protection and tracking of data and its use, another example of what best-of-breed technologies coming together can do.”