Security sponsored by Infoblox

Infoblox

Channelnomics Original

Technology

McAfee Launches Online Marketplace, Developer Portal

November 16, 2020

New cloud offerings are part of the cybersecurity vendor’s MVISION platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor McAfee is rolling out an online marketplace, a developer portal, and an API that are designed to make it easier for organizations and channel partners to fill gaps in their security architectures.