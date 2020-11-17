Security sponsored by Infoblox

SASE Vendor Cato Networks Raises $130 Million

November 17, 2020

Company will use the money to expand its presence in a market that is expected to grow 116% a year

By Jeffrey Burt

Cato Networks, a player in the fast-growing secure access service edge (SASE) market that is drawing new companies and established security vendors, got a $130 million boost in its latest funding round.