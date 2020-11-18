Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Acronis Acquires Security Consultancy CyberLynx

November 18, 2020

Company adds security audit and training expertise for MSPs and MSSPs

By Jeffrey Burt

Acronis will bring security audit, penetration testing, and training solutions to MSPs and managed security services providers (MSSPs) through its acquisitions of cybersecurity consultancy CyberLynx.