Acronis Acquires Security Consultancy CyberLynx

Company adds security audit and training expertise for MSPs and MSSPs

Acronis will bring security audit, penetration testing, and training solutions to MSPs and managed security services providers (MSSPs) through its acquisitions of cybersecurity consultancy CyberLynx.

The Lowdown: The proprietary security training offered by CyberLynx will help MSPs as they make the shift to becoming MSSPs, according to Acronis, which announced the acquisition this week. No financial details of the deal were released.

The Details: Acronis, headquartered in Switzerland, will integrate CyberLynx’s services into own suite of security services. The deal will allow it to expand its training capabilities and, coupled with CyberLynx solutions, will enable end customers to expand their security postures. For MSPs and MSSPs, the acquisition of the Israel-based consultancy will mean greater expertise in threat simulation and analysis.



Acronis offers security solutions and services that span multiple end users. It’s Cyber Cloud for service providers includes cloud-based backup, disaster recovery, and files protection, while its Cyber Protect offering – released in May – delivers similar services through service providers for businesses. Acronis also offers True Image for individuals. The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) in its anti-malware solutions and blockchain for data authentication.



The deal for CyberLynx, which was founded in 2017, is the third acquisition by Acronis over the past 12 months. The company in July acquired DeviceLock for its device control and data loss prevention expertise. In December 2019, Acronis bought 5nine, which specialized in Microsoft Azure and Hyper-V cloud management and security solutions.

The Impact: The managed security services space continues to expand as enterprise and SMBs turn to MSPs and MSSPs for help in managing security at a time when the number and complexity of cyberthreats are growing. Analysts at Mordor Intelligence expect the global managed security services space to grow more than 15% a year, from $27.7 billion last year to $64.73 billion by 2025.

Background: Acronis, founded in 2003, has grown to more than 1,500 employees in 18 countries. The company’s solutions are used by 500,000 business and are available through 50,000 channel partners and service providers in more than 150 countries.

The Buzz: “Adding CyberLynx to our portfolio helps Acronis provide security evaluations services to our partners, empowering them to improve their clients’ protection,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ founder and CEO. “Working with our security team and global network of Cyber Protection Operation Centers, we will assist MSPs as they transition to MSSPs delivering training in incident response, penetration testing, and forensic analysis.”



“In advancing its vision of cyber protection, Acronis has been redefining how organizations should be thinking about data protection and cybersecurity against the today’s cyberthreat landscape, and we’re thrilled that the next stage of CyberLynx’s contributions will be as part of such a visionary company,” CyberLynx founder and CEO Noam Herold said. “Our team looks forward to collaborating with our new peers to continue strengthening the security of organizations around the world.”



“Acronis’ acquisition of CyberLynx demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its expertise in cybersecurity,” said Frank Dickson program vice president of security and trust at IDC. “By providing integrated cybersecurity and data protection offerings, Acronis reduces the complexity of implementing cybersecurity and improving IT resiliency. The CyberLynx acquisition will strengthen Acronis’ services offering, further enhancing Acronis’ ability to be an active partner in improving client organizations’ security posture with training and consulting solutions.”