Integrating Core Network Services With VMware vRealize Automation
November 18, 2020
Via vRA plug-in, Infoblox DDI services extend into VMware cloud management environment
VMware released the newest version of its cloud management platform, vRealize Automation 8.1. This version of vRA presents a major change from the vRA 7 platform. Partners can deliver vRA 8.1 advanced features to organizations faster, with the help of a plug-in that facilitates the process, giving organizations and partners a new way to integrate core network services from Infoblox such as DNS and IPAM.
For detailed, step-by-step guidance on configuring Infoblox NIOS and installing and using the Infoblox vRA 8.1 plug-in, see our deployment guide.
The new Infoblox plug-in for vRA, available at the VMware Solution Exchange marketplace, provides seamless integration with vRA 8.1 and vRA Cloud. The Infoblox plug-in works with vRA Cloud Assembly using Action Based Extensibility (ABX), VMware’s serverless function capability. Using the Infoblox plug-in extensibility actions, organizations can allocate IP space for on-demand networks, allocate IP addresses for virtual machines, create DNS records for these new VMs, and clean up unused resources. Additionally, extensible attributes in the Infoblox Grid are used to store valuable data about VMware deployments and resources.
The 1.1 version of the Infoblox plug-in comes with a collection of eight actions in three categories:
Data Collection Actions:
● Validate Endpoint: Verifies administrator credentials and availability of services on the NIOS endpoint.
● Get IP Ranges: Discovers networks and reserved IP ranges from the Infoblox Grid, which can be used for IP allocation on existing VMware networks.
● Get IP Blocks: Queries the Infoblox Grid for network container objects that can be used in the allocation of IP ranges for on-demand networks.
Resource Creation Actions:
● Allocate IP Range: Finds and reserves the next available IP range of a specified size from the selected Infoblox network container object.
● Allocate IP: Finds the next available IP address for a virtual machine in a specified network and creates a DNS Host record for the VM in the Infoblox Grid.
● Update Record: Sends metadata on newly provisioned networks and virtual machines back to Infoblox, updating extensible attributes and other data.
Resource Cleanup Actions:
● Deallocate IP Range: Removes a network object from the Infoblox Grid as the network is deleted in the VMware cloud.
● Deallocate IP: Releases the IPs of virtual machines that are no longer needed and removes their associated host records from the Infoblox Grid.
See the Infoblox IPAM plug-in for vRA 8.1 in action. Take a look at this video, which demonstrates a common use case for the integration.
The Infoblox plug-in for vRA 8.1 extends Infoblox DDI services into the VMware cloud management environment. With this plug-in, partners can easily automate IPAM and DNS services when deploying or tearing down resources in the VMware cloud.
Jason Radebaugh, a technical marketing engineer at Infoblox, is currently focused on public and private cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware. His background includes deployment and operation of hybrid cloud environments using Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack, data center management, virtualization, and scripting. Radebaugh holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.
