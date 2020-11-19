DLT to Bring IBM AI, Hybrid Cloud Solutions to U.S. Agencies

Big Blue’s Cloud Paks containerized solutions will be part of what partners will offer public sector clients

DLT Solutions channel partners will be able to offer their U.S. public sector clients IBM’s hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), security, and other software solutions

The Lowdown: DLT, a technology aggregator that was bought by distribute Tech Data a year ago, is working with IBM to make the software offerings available through DLT’s Cloud Navigator partner program.

The Details: Partners in the Cloud Navigator program can assess the cloud readiness of a client while also offering cloud migration support and ensuring that organizations get visibility into their ecosystem, derive actionable intelligence from their data, and drive automation across their cloud environments.



IBM for the past several years has viewed hybrid cloud and AI as key growth areas. The company last year bought Red Hat for $34 billion to accelerate its hybrid cloud strategy and last month said it plans to spin out its massive managed infrastructure services unit into a separate company to enable it to focus more on hybrid cloud and AI.



As part of its work with IBM, DLT will be able to offer IBM’s Cloud Paks, which are containerized software packages that leverage IBM’s Watson AI technology and run atop Red Hat’s OpenShift container platform and can be hosted on multiple clouds to drive adoption by organizations of hybrid cloud environments.



By hosting Cloud Paks on the IBM Cloud, DLT channel partners their U.S. public sector customers can leverage the security capabilities like encryption that are found in IBM’s mainframes.

The Impact: Government agencies are under similar pressures as commercial businesses to digitize their operations, which includes using more cloud services, adopting AI and machine learning techniques, leveraging analytics, and driving greater use of automation technologies. The ongoing digital transformation efforts – accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic – open broad opportunities for channel partners to help clients in their strategies.

Background: Tech Data bought Herndon, Virginia-based DLT in October 2019 to broaden its presence in the public sector. The deal closed earlier this year and DLT now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Data.

The Buzz: “Around one-third of government organizations are feeling an increasing urgency to transform digitally, according to Gartner,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “The addition of IBM’s extensive hybrid cloud, AI, security and software portfolio to DLT’s Cloud Navigator Program and our technology domains further enhances our ability to support our channel partners as they help fulfill the U.S. public sector’s digital transformation and modernization goals.”



“We’re seeing organizations increase their investments in hybrid cloud and AI as they accelerate their digital transformations,” said Jay Bellissimo, IBM’s general manager for the U.S. public and federal market. “This collaboration with Tech Data and DLT will expand our platforms’ footprint further into the partner ecosystem and with clients in the U.S. government and education markets, which ultimately will provide them with the flexibility, security and innovation of IBM’s open hybrid cloud and AI solutions.”