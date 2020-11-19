Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Pax8 Automates, Streamlines Cloud Management

November 19, 2020

Introduces Pax8 Pro to enable partners to eliminate manual tasks in client SaaS environments

By Jeffrey Burt

Pax8 is introducing a new product that automates tasks within the cloud services management lifecycle, enabling MSPs and other channel partners to take care of clients’ entire ecosystem from the Pax8 Platform.