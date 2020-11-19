Pax8 Automates, Streamlines Cloud Management

Introduces Pax8 Pro to enable partners to eliminate manual tasks in client SaaS environments

Pax8 is introducing a new product that automates tasks within the cloud services management lifecycle, enabling MSPs and other channel partners to take care of clients’ entire ecosystem from the Pax8 Platform.

The Lowdown: The new offering announced this week, Pax8 Pro, is integrated into the platform and designed to eliminate the manual tasks associated with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management.

The Details: Pax8 Pro automates the entire ordering process within the Pax8 Platform, from user creation to licensing assignment to user contacts in professional services automation (PSA) tools, and assigns sites and locations to contacts. It also automatically creates business proposals, reports on prospects, and runs security and licensing scans.



With the product, partners can automate updates across myriad management platforms, standardize SaaS change management, and validate changes that are sent to PSA tools. It offers security and licensing scans through Pax8’s Microsoft Cloud Assessment technology and Microsoft security reporting capabilities.



Benefits of Pax8 Pro include:



>ROI: Partners save time and money in automating manual tasks and unused licenses.

>Standardized operational procedures: The offering prioritizes hardening tasks, automatically pushing user data into tickets, and syncing with PSA tools.

>Enhanced security: Partners get better visibility into vulnerabilities across all clients and can reduce the number of steps needed to procure licenses and update user contacts.

Background: Pax8 Pro comes after a series of partnerships by the Denver-based company aimed at expanding the capabilities of its platform, which offers partners everything from simplified billing through a single marketplace to automated provisioning, consolidated monthly billing, and an executive dashboard.



Pax8 since the summer has announced partnerships with such companies as cloud communications vendors RingCentral and 8×8, cybersecurity company Cymulate, and automation tool providers airSlate and LionGard

The Buzz: “We worked with our partners to create the future of cloud management – Pax8 Pro,” Pax8 COO Michael Dehmlow said. “Pax8 Pro was custom-built to enable cloud adoption through automation and is fully integrated into the Pax8 Platform. Pax8 Pro offers partners an automated SaaS management solution by eliminating manual tasks, improving client security with user management, and providing visibility into client workflows.”



“Pax8 has a unique position of understanding what drives a deeper connection with their partners because they involve us early and often in product selection to identify the real need of the industry,” said Matt Lee, director of technology and security at Iconic IT. “I have never experienced such collaborative interaction as we have in our partnership with Pax8. We are incredibly excited about Pax8 Pro and what we helped them build through the testing and feedback we provided. The technology and its orchestration are game-changing for our business and the industry.”



“Something rare to find is a company that is invested in your success as much as Pax8 is in our business,” said Cole Halpin, director of technology services at Avitus Technology Services. “Pax8 always puts MSPs first and focuses on the vendors and features within their platform to drive results. Pax8 is dedicated to listening to their partners’ needs and building technology like Pax8 Pro that will change our industry for the better.”