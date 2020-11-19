SolarWinds Launches Automation Cookbook
November 19, 2020
Hundreds of vetted scripts help eliminate repetitiveness, speed up technician tasks
DURHAM, North Carolina – SolarWinds has released a new Automation Cookbook to help MSPs reduce technician redundancies and costs associated with managing and protecting their customers. With this collection of scripts designed specifically for the SolarWinds portfolio of products, MSP partners get the automation help they need to improve service delivery and increase their value as a trusted business advisor.
The SolarWinds MSP Automation Cookbook currently includes more than 380 custom scripts, with more added regularly. Automation scripts help MSP partners with key tasks such as updating operating systems, running patches, and implementing product integrations — quickly and effectively — without disrupting the day-to-day business of keeping their customers’ IT environments running smoothly and securely. In addition, they eliminate future repetitive work by creating a blueprint for service delivery success. One of the most sought-after scripts recently added to the Cookbook is the integration script for Cisco® Meraki® device monitoring, announced in September, which helps MSPs more efficiently manage the myriad of devices under their purview from one centralized place. Partners on the SolarWinds® RMM or N-central® platforms can easily access and download the scripts, import them into their monitoring and management environments, and begin reaping their benefits almost immediately.
“In a typical MSP world, technicians are buried in repetitive, mundane tasks that can easily be automated,” explained Marc-Andre Tanguay, head automation nerd at SolarWinds MSP. “The time it takes to do things like deployments and configurations can take critical time away from adding value for customers and to the business itself. The new Automation Cookbook is compiled with that in mind, to help our MSP partners speed up the time it takes for them to deliver their services, opening up more time to focus on their business, instead of just in it, while also saving them significant costs. What’s more, these select scripts are just that — select; they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. I’m looking forward to talking to our partners during my office hours about this new collection and how to make the most of it.”
“The monitoring and automation features of N-central help give us the tools necessary to monitor our environments to ensure we catch problems promptly. The Automation Cookbook provides the blueprints needed to automate common remediations and other frequent tasks to help make our solution lean and efficient,” said Nick Hammack, information security specialist at Data-Link Associates Inc. “The office hours go a step further to bring it all together; they not only provide the answers to our own questions of implementation, but also give us a glimpse into what other partners in the community are doing with their own automations. If you’re not taking advantage of this direct access to SolarWinds top experts, you’re missing out on a valuable resource.”
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide — regardless of type, size, or complexity — the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals — IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs) — to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at www.solarwindsmsp.com.
