FireEye Expands XDR Expertise with Respond Acquisition

November 20, 2020

$186 million deal comes after $400 million investment by Blackstone, ClearSky

By Jeffrey Burt

FireEye has bought Respond Software for $186 million to boost its cyberthreat detection and response capabilities and add to its Mandiant Advantage threat intelligence platform.