Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Tenable Reworks Partner Program for the WFH Age

November 20, 2020

Vendor’s Assurance Program includes new certifications, partner portal aimed at MSSPs and resellers

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Tenable is revamping its channel program to help partners address the changing needs of clients that have to adapt to the rapid shift to remote work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.