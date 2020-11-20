Tenable Reworks Partner Program for the WFH Age

Vendor’s Assurance Program includes new certifications, partner portal aimed at MSSPs and resellers

Cybersecurity vendor Tenable is revamping its channel program to help partners address the changing needs of clients that have to adapt to the rapid shift to remote work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: Enterprises and SMBs are responding to the rise in teleworking by speeding up their migration to the cloud and adoption of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), DevOps, and mobile solutions, all of which increase their attack surfaces.

The Details: With the changes to its Tenable Assurance Program announced this week, the Columbia, Maryland-based company is aiming to give managed security services providers (MSSPs) and resellers the skills and tools they need to serve as expert advisers to their customers as they look to reduce their exposure to cyberthreats.



The updates to Tenable’s program include:



>New certification program: The vendor is offering comprehensive sales and technical training delivered through videos that are no longer than 10 minutes. Partners will be able to design and deploy risk-based vulnerability management solution across IT, operational technology (OT), and cloud environments.

>Revamped partner portal: Partners will have streamlined access to Tenable resources, including increased collaboration with the vendor’s sales contacts.

>More service choices: This will include service delivery authorization so trained partners can support Tenable’s risk-based vulnerability management and OT security solutions. Customers also will be able to confirm each partner’s authorization status to find ones that match their needs.

>Adjusted partner requirements: Partners will be encouraged to pursue new business opportunities, achieve new partner level status, and get new perks and discounts.



The updates to the partner program will take effect Jan. 15.

The Impact: Even before the public health crisis, organizations were turning to channel partners for help in address an increasingly growing and complex cybersecurity environment. A MarketsandMarkets report said the global managed security services space will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.

Background: Since its founding in 2002, Tenable has grown to have a customer base of more than 30,000 using its range of products, which includes the Nessus vulnerability assessment solution. Customers include more than half of the Fortune 500 and more than 30% of the Global 2000.

The Buzz: “The updates to our Tenable Assure program underpin our ongoing commitment to and trust in our partners,” Tenable COO Mark Thurmond said. “We are continuously investing in the channel to equip our partners with the training, certification and collaboration necessary to deliver Tenable’s industry-leading vulnerability management solutions and custom services to customers everywhere.”



“The new service delivery authorization from Tenable is a game-changer as we transition to a full-service model for our customers,” said Wendy Hoey, senior director of partner alliances at Optiv Security. “With this, alongside the new training and certifications, we can expand our joint customer base and provide strategic counsel, pragmatic solutions and custom services for risk-based vulnerability management.”