Stretching Workloads from Data Center and Cloud to the Edge

November 23, 2020

Digital Realty, Vapor IO, and Hivelocity partner on core-to-edge bare-metal platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Data center services provider Digital Realty is working with Vapor IO and Hivelocity to enable organizations to develop and run applications that can stretch from core data centers to the cloud and the fast-growing compute edge via bare-metal clouds.