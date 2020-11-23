Zadara Appoints North American Sales, Channel Leaders

Hiring of Gene Cunningham and Joe Sacchetti comes as company grows channel, expands cloud services offerings

Zadara has new North American sale and channel leaders to help partners adopt and sell the company’s cloud services and Storage-as-a-Service offerings.

The Lowdown: The 9-year-old company this month named Gene Cunningham as vice president of North American sales and Joe Sacchetti as senior director of channels.

The Details: The appointments come after Zadara, based in Irvine, California, expanded its portfolio to include a fully managed Cloud Computing-as-a-Service offering and as the company’s roster of global partners doubled in the past year. Zadara now boasts more than 300 points of presence around the world support by such providers and customers as CenturyLink, Equinix, NTT, Verizon, and KDDI.



Cunningham will be responsible for developing and delivering cloud-based services for Zadara’s growing lineup of offerings. He comes from hybrid cloud player Rackspace, where he was Americas business leader for the North America multicloud unit, heading up a $1 billion business. He also has held executive positions with such companies as DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Fujitsu.



Sacchetti comes to Zadara from the Department of Defense, where he led channel and alliance technology sales, focusing on such areas as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cybersecurity, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Prior to that, he held channel positions with SaaS startup KeyedIn Solutions, Zerto, a business continuity and disaster recovery software maker, and Dell EMC.

Background: The Zadara Cloud Platform is built on commodity x86-based hardware and runs the company’s patented virtualization software that creates a data storage resource abstraction layer. Zadara last month launched its cloud computing services through a partnership with NeoKam, a company that makes a multicloud hybrid platform. The new offering enables MSPs and end customers to build private clouds without having to make upfront capital expenditures. The company offers a consumption-based pay model and offers its private cloud portfolio both on premises and via cloud and colocation providers.

The Buzz: “Our upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing down and our growth numbers are in large part due to the strength of our channel partners,” Zadara co-founder and CEO Nelson Nahum said. “Zadara’s cloud services platform provides enormous value to service providers and the enterprise and addresses an expressed need for consumption-based services. We are thrilled to welcome Gene and Joe to the Zadara leadership team and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our channel and continued growth goals.”



“Zadara is changing the way cloud services are deployed and managed,” Cunningham said. “There is an expressed need for offerings that make the cloud more friendly and eliminate the concerns traditionally associated with cloud computing. This is a very exciting time in the history of Zadara.”



“By giving our valued partners the capability to offer advanced cloud services to their enterprise customers, we’re opening the door to cost savings, improved efficiency, latency and manageability,” Sacchetti said. “I look forward to helping Zadara’s powerful channel realize these benefits, support their customers’ storage needs — and best of all grow, their businesses.”