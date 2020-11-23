Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Zadara Appoints North American Sales, Channel Leaders

November 23, 2020

Hiring of Gene Cunningham and Joe Sacchetti comes as company grows channel, expands cloud services offerings

By Jeffrey Burt

Zadara has new North American sale and channel leaders to help partners adopt and sell the company’s cloud services and Storage-as-a-Service offerings.