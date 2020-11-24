Channelnomics Original

Accenture Enhances AI, Data Science Expertise with End-to-End Deal

November 24, 2020

Systems integrator’s latest acquisition is part of larger strategy to expand presence in growth areas

By Jeffrey Burt

Accenture is bolstering is expertise in such areas as data science, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) with the planned acquisition of End-to-End Analytics, a consultancy with a reach into such industries as high tech, retail, industrial, and automotive.