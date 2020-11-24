Accenture Enhances AI, Data Science Expertise with End-to-End Deal

Systems integrator’s latest acquisition is part of larger strategy to expand presence in growth areas

Accenture is bolstering is expertise in such areas as data science, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) with the planned acquisition of End-to-End Analytics, a consultancy with a reach into such industries as high tech, retail, industrial, and automotive.

The Lowdown: The deal announced this week is only the latest in a multi-year acquisition strategy by the global systems integrator to build out its capabilities in such growth areas as AI, the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data. No financial details were released.

The Details: Once the deal closes, End-to-End’s 70-member team will be folded into Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice. The 15-year-old company, based in Palo Alto, California, helps organizations develop data and analytics strategies and the use of optimization, AI, and machine learning technologies on a range of technology platforms.



End-to-End uses an integrated consulting model that combines analytics, business acumen, and technology to help businesses gain actionable business insights from the data they are creating. Its expertise reaches into such areas as the supply chain, forecasting, trade promotion, pricing and marketing, and customer analytics.

The Impact: Accenture has put its focus on emerging technology areas that are playing increasingly important roles in an IT world that is becoming more application- and data-centric. Gartner analysts are forecasting that public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation by 2022, so having AI and analytics skills will help in sectors with rapidly shifting demands like supply chain and retail.



They also said that by the end of 2024, 75% of enterprise will move from piloting AI to putting it into operations, driving a five-fold increase in streaming data and analytics infrastructures.

Background: End-to-End will become only the latest in a string of acquisitions Accenture has made around the world for its analytics, data, and AI business. Most recently, the company has bought Pragsis Bidoop in Spain in September, Analytics8 in Australia in August, Sentelis in France (June), Byte Prophecy in India (May), Mudano in the UK (February), and Clarity Insights in North America (January).

The Buzz: “Over the past year, our focus on strategic acquisitions has enabled us to enhance how we serve clients in the analytics, data, and AI space,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. “By adding End-to-End Analytics to Accenture Applied Intelligence, we look forward to scaling their unique approach to data science blended with our functional consulting practice to help our clients navigate the pace of change and gain more business value from their data and AI investments.”



“Our clients are relying on Accenture’s broad technology expertise and human ingenuity to drive business transformation at speed powered by deep analytics and insight,” said Saleem Janmohamed, senior managing director and U.S. West market unit lead for Accenture. “Together, End-to-End Analytics and Accenture will bring clients industry and functional depth, unmatched AI and analytics capabilities and a proven track record of delivering business results.”



“We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved and results we’ve delivered for clients over the past 15 years and appreciate all of the great clients that shared our journey,” said Colin Kessinger, managing partner at End-to-End Analytics. “Joining Accenture will enable us to scale the impact of our work with an even broader client base, give our people new opportunities to grow their careers, and deepen the bench of valuable skills at the company.”