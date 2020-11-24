Aveva Makes Entire Portfolio Available to the Channel

Partners in North America get access to all of the company’s industrial software solutions

Engineering and industrial software maker Aveva is making its entire product portfolio available to some channel partners in North America through a new program launched this week.

The Lowdown: The U.K.-based company sees its new Aveva Select program as enabling it to take advantage of what officials say is a more than $1 billion market opportunity in the region.

The Details: Aveva estimates that about 1,450 systems integrators in North America will have access to the new partner program. Aveva Select has programs within it aimed to suit every product, solution specialization, and industry and that align with market and technology trends.



U.S. partners within the program will be able to leverage Aveva’s broad solutions portfolio in such areas as monitoring and control as well as planning and operations. The channel already was serving a customer base in such industries as mid- and downstream oil and gas, heavy chemical, and power generation and distribution.



The new program will expand Aveva’s reach in North America in such sectors as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, smart cities and infrastructure, mining, paper and pulp, utilities, water and waste, and discrete industries, such as automotive and electronics.

The Impact: Solutions sold by Aveva are important to organizations’ ongoing digital transformation efforts, which have been accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic and are driving companies to lean on channel partners for help. The ARC Advisory Group said the North American channel market has grown an average of 21% a year over the last 15 years.

Background: The company is introducing the new program at a time when its Aveva Partner Network already includes 10 distributors in North America and more than 5,000 members – including systems integrators, distributors, solution providers, and technology partners – worldwide. Aveva boast more than 16,000 customers around the world and more than 4,400 employees in more than 40 countries.

The Buzz: “Across North America, our partner and channel network plays an important role in supporting the region’s industrial and manufacturing sector,” said Kerry Grimes, head of partners for Aveva. “Our technology solutions play a critical role for businesses in today’s COVID-19 world, where many organizations are feeling the effects of the economic downturn and need to enhance efficiencies. We are passionate about bringing communities together in order to overcome every-day business challenges, as well as developing innovative new ideas to safeguard American businesses for the future.”



“The strong North American channel market growth reflects the increasing technical complexity of the solutions being sold, as well as the declining numbers in customers’ work forces that is in part due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Craig Resnick, vice president of ARC Advisory Group. “This growth is expected to be even stronger in 2020 and beyond as customers seek a broader portfolio of solutions and support for applications that enable a remote and socially spaced workforce to operate their facilities and help them achieve the flexibility, real-time visibility, operational excellence, and operational resilience needed to sustain their businesses in a world where, often, the only certainty is uncertainty.”



“The Aveva Partner Network continues to grow as a hub for the latest thinking on performance management of manufacturing operations and today it is utilized for the sharing of best practices with the partner community as well as harnessing their collective insights to help solve some of the world’s most complex industrial manufacturing issues,” said Bob D’Agostino, president of Aveva Select North. “The launch of the new Aveva Select Program comes at a time when industrial customer demand for digital transformation is growing exponentially and it will create new opportunities for the customer base.”



“With the new Aveva Select Program, we can confidently grow the partner network from strength to strength by offering real value for our strategic technology partners, distributors, systems integrators, and many more, enabling our network members to work better together to help their customers create increased business value. I am excited to be part of this journey which will undoubtedly extend the capabilities of the Aveva offering to a new and previously untapped partner audience,” said Jason Bass, president of Aveva Select Central.