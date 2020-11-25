Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Ingram Micro Cloud, nOps Team Up to Expand AWS Environments

November 25, 2020

Distributor to offer startup’s SaaS cloud management solutions to MSPs and resellers

By Jeffrey Burt

Ingram Micro Cloud, through a strategic alliance with nOps, is growing its portfolio of tools that resellers and MSPs can use to build and manage Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure for end clients.