Ingram Micro Cloud, nOps Team Up to Expand AWS Environments

Distributor to offer startup’s SaaS cloud management solutions to MSPs and resellers

Ingram Micro Cloud, through a strategic alliance with nOps, is growing its portfolio of tools that resellers and MSPs can use to build and manage Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure for end clients.

The Lowdown: Ingram Micro Cloud, an arm of giant IT distributor Ingram Micro, this month announced the partnership with the 5-year-old startup, which provides cloud management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner.

The Details: nOps’ platform gives channel partners a range of capabilities for helping DevOps teams with their AWS deployments, from monitoring, analyzing and optimizing changes to managing costs, security, reliability, compliance, and performance.



Ingram Micro Cloud, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, is now making those capabilities available to its reseller and MPS partners, enabling them to better maintain their clients’ Amazon cloud environments by ensuring continuous alignment with AWS Well-Architected Framework guidelines.



Partners also will be able to more efficiently execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews, which are used to identify risk, reduce costs, and deliver root-cause analysis. Channel companies get fact-based assessments and remediation recommendations.

The Impact: Ingram Micro Cloud’s addition of the tools from nOps, based in Irvine, California, comes at a time when organizations, spurred by the global COVID-19 pandemic, are rapidly ramping up their use of cloud services to address the ongoing business environment – including the now highly distributed workforce, with many employees working from home – and are turning to MSPs and other channel partners for help.

Background: Ingram Micro Cloud’s strategy for helping partners manage the cloud digital value chain powered by technology from CloudBlue, a cloud software and services platform company that Ingram Micro launched in 2018. While Ingram Micro Cloud remains focused on its Cloud Marketplace and helping partners get access to third-party technologies, CloudBlue sells its platform and services directly to MSPs, large VARs, other distributors, and telecommunications companies.



Ingram Micro Cloud now boasts more than 55,000 resellers partners and the Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats and offers more than 120 cloud solutions. In June, the company unveiled Illuminate, a program to help resellers navigate the complex waters of the AWS Partner Network.

The Buzz: “Our guiding mission at Ingram Micro Cloud is to provide our channel partners with access to the industry’s largest and most robust cloud services portfolio, and nOps was an outstanding addition,” said Victor Baez, vice president of cloud channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We anticipate that, working with nOps, we can better empower our partners to build next-generation MSP practices that drive greater value and revenue opportunities for our channel partners.”



“nOps is thrilled to team with Ingram Micro,” founder and CEO JT Giri said. “We share mutual excitement and expectations of scaling nOps’ success in helping AWS consulting partners and AWS MSP partners grow their AWS practice while delivering outstanding support to customers. Our cloud management platform and Ingram Micro’s combination of scale and commitment to partner enablement is a winning combination.”



“Given our 20-plus years of experience as results-driven cloud technology experts, we’ve worked strategically with both Ingram Micro and nOps and are honored to see their collaboration bring more value to our AWS practice,” Kaizen Technology Partners CEO Dao Jensen said. “As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, we are dedicated to solving our customers’ needs first and look forward to streamlining the way we help them optimize their cloud infrastructure and drive success.”