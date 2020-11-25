Pure Adds to Its Storage-as-a-Service Portfolio

Company includes a full infrastructure stack in conjunction with Cisco and a service catalog to Pure as-a-Service

Pure Storage is expanding its 2-year-old Storage-as-a-Service offering with a range of enhancements that includes a full infrastructure stack created in partnership with Cisco Systems and available through the channel.

The Lowdown: The unveiling this week of latest version of Pure as-a-Service, which is available via partners, came the same day the Mountain View, California-based company released its latest quarterly financial numbers that showed revenue down 4% year-over-year but subscription services revenue growing 29%.

The Details: Pure started life 11 years ago as a provider of all-flash storage appliances, but in recent years has – like many other data center tech vendors – has shifted more of its focus to offering services for an increasingly hybrid cloud and multicloud world and has leaned on its channel partners to help expand the reach of their services.



The goal is to give enterprises a cloud-like environment for their data centers that includes such cloud benefits as agility and elasticity as well as subscription payment model that ensures customers only pay for the technology they use.



The updates to Pure as-a-Service include:



>Service Catalog: Offers users and partners greater transparency into the services available and clear per-gigabyte pricing.

>Block Service: The offering enables users to choose the right storage for their applications and comes in multiple tiers, including a Capacity Tier that provides a lower barrier to entry at 200 Tebibytes, down from 300 TiB. The Performance Tier is aimed at hybrid and multicloud environments, while the Premium Tier for such workloads as containers. The Ultra Tier for in-memory databases.

>Unified Fast File and Object Service: Users can select from the Premium and Ultra Performance tiers to support not only traditional file and cloud object workloads but also such emerging workloads as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, high-performance compute, and software development.

>Full Stack as-a-Service: The service is built on Pure and Cisco FlashStack converged infrastructure, which includes storage, compute, and networking and was first introduced in 2014. Available through select Pure and Cisco partners, the service offers consumption-based payments and comes in multiple versions that leverage Cisco’s Validated Designs.

The Impact: Traditional data center infrastructure vendors, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Cisco, are offering more of their products as services to address the growing hybrid cloud adoption. That trend as accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations have moved more quickly to embrace cloud services as they adapt to rapidly changing business demands.

Background: Pure took its first step in the as-a-service direction in 2017 with the introduction of flexible consumption for block storage. A year later the company introduced Evergreen Storage Services (ES2) and then later in the year added a file and object service. Early last year the company unveiled Cloud Block Store for the public cloud and later in 2019 launched Pure as-a-Service.



The company in the latest quarter saw revenue for its subscription services – which includes Evergreen and unified Pure as-as-Service – jump 29% and such organizations as the University of Texas Health Science Center and ME Bank in Australia adopt Pure as-a-Service.

The Buzz: “Pure as-a-Service has achieved market maturity, having been available for more than two years as the first Storage as-a-Service offering from a major vendor,” said Rob Walters, general manager of Pure as-a-Service. “With the new service catalog and expanded offerings, we are once again leading the market in delivering the flexibility and transparency that customers are looking for in subscription services to accelerate their initiatives.”



“Pure as-a-Service enables us to simplify the complex operations behind delivering the seamless reliability, performance and scalability our customers depend upon us for,” said Blake Wetzel, CO and chief revenue officer for TeraGo. “Furthermore, the flexible consumption model eliminates big capital expenditures and gives us the agility to invest in other strategic initiatives. We’re delighted by the latest, innovative evolution of Pure-as-a-Service and how it aligns with and supports our efforts to make the move to the cloud a more frictionless experience for our customers.”



“IDC predicts that by 2021, 75% of enterprises will recognize the benefits of as-a-service consumption, driving a 3x increase in demand for on-premises infrastructure delivered via flexible/as-a-service solutions. IDC data underscores that the global pandemic has accelerated this shift and enterprises are moving towards as-a-service models faster than ever, with a desire for more capacity and performance to improve business agility,” said Susan Middleton, research director of flexible consumption and financing strategies for IT infrastructure at IDC. “In a time of changing business needs, customers want cost transparency, simplicity and operational efficiency, as well as a straightforward on-ramp to the cloud that enables them to preserve capital.”