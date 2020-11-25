Splunk Adding to Month-Old Observability Suite

Planned purchase of network monitoring startup Flowmill will complement recent acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor

Splunk, which last month unveiled its Observability Suite as a home for many of the company’s technologies, is adding to the collection by acquiring a startup specializing in network performance monitoring (NPM).

The Lowdown: The Big Data management vendor this week announced its intention to buy Flowmill, a 4-year-old company based in Palo Alto, California, whose cloud network visibility tool enables users to analyze and query networks in real time, gain insights into performance and cost, and map service dependencies.

The Details: Splunk’s introduction of the Observability Suite was one of the key announcements at the San Francisco-based company’s virtual .conf20. The suite includes such capabilities as infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log investigation, and incident response. It leverages technologies like machine learning and NoSample streaming to aid IT and DevOps teams improve network performance and reduce downtime.



The Flowmill acquisition will enable enterprises and SMBs a greater ability to ingest, analyze, and act on cloud network and infrastructure data to more quickly resolve network-related issues, optimize performance, and reduce costs.



Its product uses extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technologies, a data source that is seen in all cloud-native use cases and is easier to access than traditional networking data, according to Splunk. It plays a key role in full-stack observability, including visibility into interactions between applications, networks, and other infrastructure.



No financial details of the acquisition were released. It is expected to close later this year or in early 2021.

Background: When announcing the Observability Suite in October, Splunk also said it was buying application performance monitoring company Plumbr and Rigor, a digital experience monitoring firm. Both are included in the suite. The combination of Flowmill, Plumbr, and Rigor will give organizations the tools to address all application, network, and digital enterprise monitoring needs.



Flowmill will complement Splunk’s recent acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor, giving customers the ability to address every application performance monitoring (APM), digital enterprise monitoring (DEM) and NPM need across all types of applications and infrastructures

The Buzz: “Observability technology is rapidly increasing in both sophistication and ability to help organizations revolutionize how they monitor their infrastructure and applications. Flowmill’s innovative NPM solution provides real-time observability into network behavior and performance of distributed cloud applications, leveraging extended Berkeley Packet Filter technologies,” Splunk CTO Tim Tully said. “We’re excited to bring Flowmill’s visionary NPM technology into our Observability Suite as Splunk continues to deliver best-in-class observability capabilities to our customers.”



“Flowmill’s approach to building systems that support full-fidelity, real-time, high-cardinality ingestions and analysis aligns well with Splunk’s vision for observability,” Flowmill founder and CEO Jonathan Perry said. “We’re thrilled to join Splunk and bring eBPF, next-generation NPM to the Splunk Observability Suite.”