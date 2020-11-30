Channelnomics Original

Salesforce Reportedly Eyes Slack for Collaboration

November 30, 2020

A rumored deal would enable the SaaS giant to challenge Microsoft Teams

By Jeffrey Burt

The tech industry enters the first week of December waiting to see if Salesforce will buy Slack in a potential deal first written about just before Thanksgiving that could rank with some of the largest recent software deals, such as IBM’s $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat last year.