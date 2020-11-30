Channelnomics Original

Technology

Simplifying the Process of Building IVR Systems

November 30, 2020

Intermedia flexes its contact center muscles with Easy-IVR, a wizard-based tool for companies and channel partners

By Jeffrey Burt

Intermedia is introducing a tool designed to make it easier and faster for companies and channel partners to build the interactive voice response (IVR) systems that help customers navigate their way through a phone system before talking to a live agent.