Simplifying the Process of Building IVR Systems

Intermedia flexes its contact center muscles with Easy-IVR, a wizard-based tool for companies and channel partners

Intermedia is introducing a tool designed to make it easier and faster for companies and channel partners to build the interactive voice response (IVR) systems that help customers navigate their way through a phone system before talking to a live agent.

The Lowdown: The Sunnyvale, California-based unified communications and collaboration (UCC) vendor this month unveiled Easy-ISV, which gives organizations and partners a wizard-based product that enables workers with little or no technical expertise quickly build an IVR system or modify one within minutes rather than days.

The Details: Easy-IVR is now part of the cloud-based Intermedia Contact Center’s Pro and Elite packages of contact center software.



IVRs are important to contact centers and other business operations, using voice or touch tone-keypad prompts to route callers to the right customer support personnel or enable customers to solve their problems without ever having to speak with a live agent. However, IVRs can be complex, costly, and time-consuming to set up without technical specialists. Additions or changes to the systems also require high levels of skill.



Easy-IVR features include:



>An intuitive, step-by-step, drop-down wizard flow.

>The ability to revise on the fly by moving forward and backward in workflow.

>Language options that include English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

>A broad array of background music track options.

>Direct rendering into Intermedia’s contact center administration tool.

Background: Intermedia inherited contact center capabilities last year when it bought Telax, enabling the company to expand its offerings beyond Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS). Fortune Business Insights is forecasting the contact center software market to jump from $20.72 billion last year to $60.35 billion by 2027, driven in part by the rise of such technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and predictive analytics and a growing awareness of consumer rights.

The Buzz: “With Easy-IVR, businesses or the channel partners that serve them can now easily build, modify, and enhance their interactive voice response systems, saving them significant time and frustration,” said Koray Parmaks, Intermedia vice president of customer engagement and contact center. “But in addition to hearing from customers and partners about how labor-intensive IVR systems from other providers can be, we have also discovered how frequently our competitors’ IVRs are set up inefficiently and route calls to nowhere. We know all too well that missed calls equal missed opportunities, so as part of this launch, we’ll be providing our customers and partners with best-practice guides on how to build effective IVRs that can make every interaction count.”



“We participated in the beta test for Easy-IVR and were extremely impressed. As an Intermedia channel partner, this tool helps us address a number of critical needs, including accelerating the design and deployment of IVRs for our contact center customers, as well as providing us with greater control over troubleshooting and support activities. At the end of the day, it will help us create an even better customer experience, and that’s ultimately what we’re after,” said Ryan Penrod, senior engineer at CallTower.