Netsurion, Ascend Partner on Cybersecurity Services

December 1, 2020

Vendors expand the offerings that MSSPs can use for SMB end-clients

By Jeffrey Burt

Netsurion is leveraging its partnership with master managed security services provider (MSSP) Ascend Technologies to expand the cyber-protection services available to MSPs and their SMB customers.