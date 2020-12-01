Netsurion, Ascend Partner on Cybersecurity Services

Vendors expand the offerings that MSSPs can use for SMB end-clients

Netsurion is leveraging its partnership with master managed security services provider (MSSP) Ascend Technologies to expand the cyber-protection services available to MSPs and their SMB customers.

The Lowdown: The growing partnership between the two MSSPs announced Tuesday comes almost five months after Ascend bulked up its cybersecurity capabilities with the acquisition in late July of Infogressive Cybersecurity, a Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) vendor.

The Details: Netsurion, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offers its EventTracker managed threat protection platform to MSPs. It offers a broad range of services, from security information and event management (SIEM) and security operations center (SOC) to endpoint protection, threat detection and response, intrusion detection, and vulnerability assessment.



Ascend, headquartered in Chicago, is a Platinum Partner in the Netsurion Partner Program. It delivers such managed services through its Infogressive Cybersecurity offering as SOCaaS, perimeter, endpoint, and email security, vulnerability management, and managed detection and response.

The Impact: Enterprises and SMBs alike are under increasing pressure from the growing number and sophistication of cyberthreats. They’re also hampered by a widening skills gap and the need to keep costs under control. Given this scenario, companies are turning to MSPs and MSSPs to deliver cybersecurity services, opening opportunities to channel partners that can provide such services. A report from MarketsandMarkets forecasts spending on managed security services will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.

Background: Netsurion earlier this year said it was seeing a surge in the number of partners that are delivering security services to SMBs. The company said that the number of endpoints managed by MSPs doubled in 2019 and that it has signed up twice the number of partners last year than it had in 2018, reaching more than 500 that were selling its SOCaaS.

The Buzz: “We have been steadfast in making it possible for IT service providers and managed service providers to offer reliable cybersecurity services,” said Justin Kallhoff, chief cybersecurity officer at Ascend. “With the expansion of our relationship with Netsurion, we can deliver true managed threat protection with threat prediction and prevention, as well as incident detection and response. This level of protection is more important now than ever before with hybrid and remote working being increasingly common.”



“The relationship between Netsurion and Ascend Technologies, two top 50 MSSPs according to MSSP Alert, is significant news for MSPs and corporations alike,” said Stuart Dross, chief revenue officer at Netsurion. “To achieve effective cybersecurity, it means putting together defense-in-depth technology and the around-the-clock experts necessary to get results. Our partnership delivers this protection to those without resources, in a cost-effective way.”