CSPs Face Challenges With Distributed Cloud Models
December 2, 2020
DNS evolution opens up next-gen network transformation opportunities
As a pioneer in cloud-managed network services, Infoblox tries to identify the biggest challenges that Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and partners face today. One of the most prominent of these challenges is transitioning enterprise networks to distributed cloud models, as well as the use cases for Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), 5G New Radio (NR), and 5G Next Generation Core (NGC) networks.
A Roadmap for CSPs Moving Into the Distributed Future
A report, titled “DNS and the Edge: The Evolution Will Be Distributed,” is based on a survey conducted by Heavy Reading in which CSPs around the world were polled to help us understand the role that DNS plays in the evolution of these cloud-based network models. It unveils some fascinating insights that promise to clear the way forward for CSPs to adapt to a distributed future.
**************************************************************
A promising asset for CSPs and vendors that want to face the distributed cloud transformation fully prepared, the report is packed with strategic insights to help you achieve your 5G and MEC objectives. Download it today.
**************************************************************
Key findings of the survey include:
● CSPs consider DNS to be critical to the adoption of next-generation network technologies like 5G (71%), cloud-based managed security services (66%), and MEC (63%).
● More than one third of CSPs surveyed plan to implement MEC (36%), 5G (35%), and 5G NGC (35%) in the next 12 to 18 months.
● Despite this, the lack of a mature vendor solution ranks as the largest obstacle these providers face in MEC (36%), 5G NR (46%), and 5G NGC (39%) deployments.
Distributed cloud models such as 5G and MEC have the potential to drastically change the CSP industry, delivering high-bandwidth, low-latency services to network customers. Yet to fully take advantage of the benefits of these new technologies, DNS will have to evolve to address the challenges that come from delivering these high-value services at the network edge.
DNS is a critical element of these new network architectures and technologies, enabling devices to access the network securely and reliably. And as 5G NR, 5G NGC, and MEC technologies enable faster, more distributed networks with significantly more connected devices, DNS will need to be increasingly automated and operate at greater scale and with greater flexibility.
Yet despite the importance of DNS to the reliable functioning of these networks, the survey found that few CSPs believe that their DNS is currently capable of supporting MEC or 5G NGC. To meet this need, partners and CSPs need to leverage the benefits of distributed DNS technology that can enable network managers to meet users where they are — at the network edge.
The CSPs surveyed included companies that represent all aspects of the industry; the largest groups were converged operators (46% of respondents), mobile operators (26%), and fixed-line and cable operators (10% each). The survey asked about their plans for implementing MEC, 5G NGC, and 5G NR technologies, business use cases, and concerns and obstacles to implementation.
The survey’s findings indicate that the future of DNS will hinge on the delivery of a fully distributed and fully capable edge-based DNS. CSPs seeking to take advantage of the benefits of cloud-based and distributed technologies like MEC, 5G NR, and 5G NGC, will need DNS services that can keep up with the challenge of edge-centric network models. DNS providers will need to adapt and evolve to ensure that customers in the industry are provided with the features, flexibility, and security that these new architectures demand.
David Ayers, product marketing manager at Infoblox, is a business technology and marketing specialist based in Virginia who has sold, built, and messaged mission-critical cloud and hosted solutions in an evolving industry. With a unique blend of product management, product marketing, and sales experience, Ayers led product marketing activities for healthcare, public-sector clouds, embedded governance, risk, and compliance at Virtustream (a Dell Technologies business) before joining Infoblox. He’s also worked at Verizon, Terremark, SunGard Availability Services, Sun Microsystems, Digex, and Symantec.
A Roadmap for CSPs Moving Into the Distributed Future
A report, titled “DNS and the Edge: The Evolution Will Be Distributed,” is based on a survey conducted by Heavy Reading in which CSPs around the world were polled to help us understand the role that DNS plays in the evolution of these cloud-based network models. It unveils some fascinating insights that promise to clear the way forward for CSPs to adapt to a distributed future.
**************************************************************
A promising asset for CSPs and vendors that want to face the distributed cloud transformation fully prepared, the report is packed with strategic insights to help you achieve your 5G and MEC objectives. Download it today.
**************************************************************
Key findings of the survey include:
● CSPs consider DNS to be critical to the adoption of next-generation network technologies like 5G (71%), cloud-based managed security services (66%), and MEC (63%).
● More than one third of CSPs surveyed plan to implement MEC (36%), 5G (35%), and 5G NGC (35%) in the next 12 to 18 months.
● Despite this, the lack of a mature vendor solution ranks as the largest obstacle these providers face in MEC (36%), 5G NR (46%), and 5G NGC (39%) deployments.
Distributed cloud models such as 5G and MEC have the potential to drastically change the CSP industry, delivering high-bandwidth, low-latency services to network customers. Yet to fully take advantage of the benefits of these new technologies, DNS will have to evolve to address the challenges that come from delivering these high-value services at the network edge.
DNS is a critical element of these new network architectures and technologies, enabling devices to access the network securely and reliably. And as 5G NR, 5G NGC, and MEC technologies enable faster, more distributed networks with significantly more connected devices, DNS will need to be increasingly automated and operate at greater scale and with greater flexibility.
Yet despite the importance of DNS to the reliable functioning of these networks, the survey found that few CSPs believe that their DNS is currently capable of supporting MEC or 5G NGC. To meet this need, partners and CSPs need to leverage the benefits of distributed DNS technology that can enable network managers to meet users where they are — at the network edge.
The CSPs surveyed included companies that represent all aspects of the industry; the largest groups were converged operators (46% of respondents), mobile operators (26%), and fixed-line and cable operators (10% each). The survey asked about their plans for implementing MEC, 5G NGC, and 5G NR technologies, business use cases, and concerns and obstacles to implementation.
The survey’s findings indicate that the future of DNS will hinge on the delivery of a fully distributed and fully capable edge-based DNS. CSPs seeking to take advantage of the benefits of cloud-based and distributed technologies like MEC, 5G NR, and 5G NGC, will need DNS services that can keep up with the challenge of edge-centric network models. DNS providers will need to adapt and evolve to ensure that customers in the industry are provided with the features, flexibility, and security that these new architectures demand.
David Ayers, product marketing manager at Infoblox, is a business technology and marketing specialist based in Virginia who has sold, built, and messaged mission-critical cloud and hosted solutions in an evolving industry. With a unique blend of product management, product marketing, and sales experience, Ayers led product marketing activities for healthcare, public-sector clouds, embedded governance, risk, and compliance at Virtustream (a Dell Technologies business) before joining Infoblox. He’s also worked at Verizon, Terremark, SunGard Availability Services, Sun Microsystems, Digex, and Symantec.