Bitdefender Rolls Out Cloud-Based EDR for MSPs

December 3, 2020

Cybersecurity company also upgrades the GravityZone platform that underpins its product portfolio

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender is giving organizations and MSPs new cloud-based tools to enable them to more quickly detect and address threats as they occur.