Bitdefender Rolls Out Cloud-Based EDR for MSPs

Cybersecurity company also upgrades the GravityZone platform that underpins its product portfolio

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender is giving organizations and MSPs new cloud-based tools to enable them to more quickly detect and address threats as they occur.

The Lowdown: Along with the new dedicated endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution announced this week, the Romania-based company also is enhancing the GravityZone platform that is foundational to its business solutions offerings.

The Details: The cloud-based EDR package is designed to complement third-party cyberthreat prevention technologies. It combines endpoint telemetry, human risk analytics, and advanced threat detection capabilities to give enterprises and MSPs fast visibility into vulnerable systems either on premises or in the cloud.



The solution offers uses a series of one-click actions to mitigate risks, including quarantining files, blocking IP addresses, and shutting down processes.



Bitdefender’s GravityZone is a unified security and risk analytics platform designed to detect, prevent, and respond, with products aimed at enterprises, SMBs, and MSPs. New features include:



>Executive dashboard: The offering displays key information in a consolidated graphical view that covers threat detections and automatic actions that have been taken as well as the current endpoint inventory.

>Enhanced integration: The platform works with security information and events management (SIEM) systems to forward raw and system events from protected endpoints. The feature, which is available for both on-premises and cloud environments, enables users to search through raw endpoint data with the help of the SIEM system, complementing the search capability in the EDR product.

>Ransomware mitigation: Organizations and MSPs using the GravityZone cloud-based console can now restore encrypted files from tamper-proof copies in the wake of a ransomware attack.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a much more widely distributed workforce and a broader attack surface for bad actors to take advantage of and businesses and channel partners to defend. Bitdefender’s use of machine learning and automation technologies offer organizations tools they can use to address the increasing speed and complexity of the cyberattacks arrayed against them.

Background: Founded in 2001, Bitdefender protects more than 500 systems worldwide. It has more than 1,600 employees and more than 7,000 channel partners, with technology partners that include Nutanix, VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft.

The Buzz: “Businesses and MSPs struggle to keep pace with an onslaught of attacks as cybercriminals work diligently to capitalize on the industry’s shift to less secure remote work environments for the foreseeable future,” said Gavin Hill, vice president product marketing at Bitdefender. “The new Bitdefender EDR package delivers best-in-class attack visibility and effective response, backed by threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs, to help organizations navigate these riskier, uncertain times and protect their most valuable assets.”



“Bitdefender EDR helps us increase our resilience against cyberattacks by making detection more accurate with increased visibility into what’s happening at the endpoint. Additionally, Bitdefender EDR helps us decide how to respond – whether we block suspicious files or processes, or isolate an endpoint,” said Geraint Treharne, head of information security and compliance at Creditsafe.