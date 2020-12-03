VergX Address WFH Trend with SD-WAN, SASE Bundles

Solutions provider bolsters its Home and SMB products based on Versa Networks technology for resellers and other partners

VergX, a player in the software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure edge services space, is growing its portfolio through an expanded partnership with Versa Networks to address the SMB and growing work-from-home (WFH) environment.

The Lowdown: The solutions provider said Thursday it will make bundles for secure access service edge (SASE) and SD-WAN based on Versa’s Titan platform, a cloud-based managed secure SD-WAN solution, available through its distributors, resellers, MPS, and other channel partners.

The Details: VergX, based in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, will leverage the bundles to deliver the streamlined SASE and SD-WAN capabilities for its Home (for remote work environments) and SMB solutions. The bundles will come with simple pricing tiers and a mobile client for IT users who want real-time visibility into their users, applications, networks, and security operations.



The company offers a range of solutions, including sales engineering, design and installation support, and backend support leveraging Versa’s technology. VergX’s portfolio includes a prebuilt multi-tenant cloud infrastructure and an as-a-service consumption model that partners can take advantage of to bring SD-WAN and other technologies to their clients.



Versa’s Titan is an SD-WAN platform aimed at mid-market enterprises that is managed via the cloud and powered by the San Jose, California-based company’s Versa Operating System. Features include multiple access types, automated multi-path site-to-site VPN, dynamic application prioritization, and direct internet breakout to any application or user.

The Impact: Many employees found themselves suddenly working from home this spring after the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, a shift that created a range of management and security headaches for organizations. Remote workers needed more ways to access corporate applications and data and businesses had to find ways to secure the more widely decentralized workforce.



In addition, the WFH trend is expected to continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Market research firm Global Workplace Analytics expects that by the end of 2021, 25% to 30% of employees will be working from home multiple days each week. Before the public health crisis, 3.6% of the employee workforce worked at home half the time or more.

Background: VergX offers a broad SD-WAN portfolio of products based on Versa technology that run from home offices to enterprises, data centers, and cloud environments. It specializes in SASE, secure SD-WAN, and software-defined security with next-generation firewalls and unified threat management.

The Buzz: “Secure SD-WAN is all we do and our expanded offerings, powered by Versa Networks, enable us to build on the success we have had with our secure Home product offering, particularly important during this work-from-home and remote worker environment,” VergX COO Chris Chirico said. “We are seeing significant demand for our Home product and further aligning with Versa Networks will enable our partners and resellers with additional solutions that best meet customer needs, including SASE-based functionality for remote workers.”



“VergX has been a strategic partner for years and their knowledge and expertise of SD-WAN and security enables them to leverage our leading Secure SD-WAN and SASE technology to best meet end-user and reseller needs in designing next-generation SD-WAN networks,” Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja said. “Versa has seen significant demand for its solutions supporting WFH and remote workers, and we are pleased to expand our strategic relationship with VergX to help them bring these Secure SD-WAN and SASE benefits to its growing service provider, managed service provider, and partner ecosystem.”