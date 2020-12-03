Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

VergX Address WFH Trend with SD-WAN, SASE Bundles

December 3, 2020

Solutions provider bolsters its Home and SMB products based on Versa Networks technology for resellers and other partners

By Jeffrey Burt

VergX, a player in the software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure edge services space, is growing its portfolio through an expanded partnership with Versa Networks to address the SMB and growing work-from-home (WFH) environment.