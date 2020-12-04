UPDATE: Warburg Pincus, Vista Equity Close Infoblox Transaction
December 4, 2020
Infoblox to double down on cloud-managed networking and security services for borderless enterprise
SANTA CLARA, California – Infoblox, a leader in secure cloud-managed network services, has announced the close of its investment from Warburg Pincus, with Vista Equity Partners continuing as an investor and equal partner.
“As the modern enterprise becomes increasingly dispersed with more connected devices and remote workers, organizations are looking for solutions to simplify and scale an increasingly complex network,” said Jesper Andersen, CEO of Infoblox. “Customers need cloud-native networks that stretch securely across multiple clouds and hybrid environments, which our BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense platforms were built to deliver.
“This transaction is a major milestone for Infoblox and we’re proud of what it says about our business and our employees,” added Andersen. “I would like to thank Bloxers past and present for their tireless work bringing to market the best DDI and foundational security solutions for customers seeking robust on-premises and cloud-managed services. Infoblox is disrupting how networking and security is delivered and we are delighted to partner with Vista and Warburg Pincus on our next phase of growth — enabling the next-level network experience.”
SANTA CLARA, California – Infoblox, a leader in secure cloud-managed network services, announced that it has secured a significant investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, which acquired Infoblox in 2016, will continue as an investor, with Warburg Pincus and Vista acting as equal partners.
Infoblox is a leading provider of core networking and cybersecurity solutions that enable enterprise IT managers, network operators, security operators and Chief Information Security Officers to optimize and secure their networks. The investment will help Infoblox accelerate the growth of its core DDI products and continue to invest in its next-generation, cloud-native BloxOne platform that simplifies networking and security services for hybrid and multicloud environments across the borderless enterprise.
“The modern enterprise is becoming increasingly dispersed and the number of connected devices is growing exponentially. As a result, modern networks have become significantly more complex,” said Jesper Andersen, president and CEO of Infoblox. “This investment will further help strengthen our industry-leading DDI products while at the same time doubling down on our vision to provide cloud-managed networking and security applications that are scalable, flexible, and delivered as a service on top of our BloxOne Platform. We are thrilled to have two long-term investment partners that share our vision.”
Warburg Pincus has invested more than $20 billion in technology companies since inception and is one of the most active growth investors in enterprise technology and cloud-based platforms. Notable technology investments include CrowdStrike, Samsara, Avalara, Ant Financial, Trax, and Gojek, among others. One of the firm’s core areas of focus is in backing growing infrastructure software companies, including its recent investment in BetterCloud and now Infoblox.
“We believe Infoblox is uniquely positioned with a tremendous opportunity ahead due to a variety of factors, including the proliferation of devices, shift to cloud, decentralization of enterprise networks, and adoption of modern microservices architectures,” said Chandler Reedy, managing director and head of late-stage technology investing for Warburg Pincus.
“The company provides mission-critical DDI solutions to some of the largest and most discerning global corporations across a variety of verticals,” added Cary Davis, managing director and head of infrastructure software for Warburg Pincus. “We look forward to partnering with the Infoblox and Vista teams as demand for Infoblox products and services accelerates further.”
Modern networks require automated solutions that are modular, flexible, scalable, and able to be delivered as a service from the cloud. Since Vista acquired Infoblox in 2016, the company has invested significantly in developing its next-generation, cloud-native BloxOne Platform. The investment in building this cloud-native architecture positions Infoblox to more quickly develop new cloud-managed applications – like its BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense solutions – that can respond to the needs and handle the complexity of today’s borderless networks.
“Every organization and industry is undergoing some form of digital transformation, underpinned by a secure and reliable networking infrastructure that ensures efficient and safe transfer of data and access to corporate applications and programs,” said Monti Saroya, co-head of Vista Flagship Fund and senior managing director of Vista Equity Partners. “Infoblox has long been the leader in providing these core networking services, and their investment in a next-generation, cloud-native platform and cloud-managed solutions ensures they will continue to be the leader for years to come. We are thrilled to partner with Warburg Pincus and to continue to work with Jesper and the Infoblox team to provide innovative and value-driving solutions to Infoblox’s IT customers.”
Credit Suisse served as financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to Warburg Pincus. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Qatalyst Partners served as sell-side financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as sell-side legal advisor to Infoblox and Vista Equity Partners.
About Infoblox
Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox provides DDI networking solutions to over 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500.
About Warburg Pincus
Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $53 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $84 billion in over 900 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $58 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity and permanent capital strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn @Vista Equity Partners.
