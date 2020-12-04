Lenovo Rolls Out New Data Management Solutions

OEM gives enterprises hardware and software tools for use in core data centers, clouds, and the edge

Lenovo wants to make it easier for enterprises to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to more quickly gain critical business insights into the massive amounts of data they are generating.

The Lowdown: The systems and solutions maker this week unveiled a number of hardware, software, and services offerings aimed at giving organizations more data management capabilities that can be used in core data centers, cloud environments, and the edge.

The Details: Lenovo’s Data Center Group (DCG) this week also unveiled two new solutions developed with technology partners that dovetail with its focus on data management. The new offerings include:



>ThinkSystem DM5100F: The storage system delivers high-performance, low-latency all-NVMe storage that comes at a price point that will enable organizations of all sizes to enhance their AI and analytics efforts. The system also includes S3 Object support, which enables it to manage and analyze all data types – block, file, and object – in a single platform.

>Cold-data tiering: Lenovo’s DM Series storage systems also now support cold-data tiering from hard drives to the cloud and can replicate data to the cloud, which helps drive down the cost of managing and storing the data.

>Enhanced monitoring: Lenovo is improving its ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring 2.0 cloud-based management platform. The software solution uses AI to simplify and automate the care and optimization of the ThinkSystem storage environment, including monitoring and managing storage capacity and performance for multiple locations from a single interface.

>DB720S Fibre Channel switch: The system provides 32 Gb/s and 64 Gb/s for storage networking, higher speeds and half the latency of previous generations. It also provides autonomous SAN infrastructure that can self-learn, optimize, and heal.

>Reference architecture for an AI training system: Lenovo developed the architecture in conjunction with Nvidia and NetApp. It combines Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SR670 servers and DM5000F all-flash storage with Nvidia GPUs.

>SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, Customer Edition: A private cloud service that is available through Lenovo’s TruScale as-a-service model.

The Impact: Enterprises continue to migrate to hybrid cloud environments, a trend that has only accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic set in around the world. A report earlier this year from Flexera found that 87% of survey respondents had a hybrid cloud strategy in place. Being able to use the same tools to process, manage, store, and analyze the data being created in various locations – on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge – is a key part of such strategies. They also give channel partners solutions they can bring to their end clients.

The Buzz: “Customers continue to face challenges implementing a cohesive data management system to analyze and process data more efficiently,” said Stuart McRae, executive director and general manager of storage for Lenovo DCG. “Lenovo’s unique state-of-the-art data management architecture, in combination with the industry’s most reliable ThinkSystem servers, enables customers to accelerate analytics and AI within a single platform.”