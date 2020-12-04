Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Netenrich Unveils SOC Services for MSPs, MSSPs

December 4, 2020

New Security Operations Center-as-a-Service offering is aimed at midmarket firms that need protection at a manageable cost

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Netenrich is offering a security operations center (SOC) service aimed at midmarket companies and channel partners.