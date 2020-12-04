Netenrich Unveils SOC Services for MSPs, MSSPs

New Security Operations Center-as-a-Service offering is aimed at midmarket firms that need protection at a manageable cost

Cybersecurity vendor Netenrich is offering a security operations center (SOC) service aimed at midmarket companies and channel partners.

The Lowdown: The company’s Intelligent SOC (ISOC) provides midmarket firms the same protection capabilities that their larger brethren have in their own SOCs but at a lower cost and with the ability to scale their investments as needed.

The Details: For MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), VARs, resellers, and other channel partners, the new offering, announced this week, gives them a way to expand their cybersecurity offerings and grow their recurring revenues. The ISOC from Netenrich, based in San Jose, California, comes in a range of service models that includes white-label SOC services that can be sold to enterprises of all sizes.



Netenrich’s ISOC includes such features as attack surface intelligence – which continuously scans across a company’s entire attack surface to reduce exposure, prioritize risk, and address issues before they become problems – vulnerability assessments, and proprietary threat intelligence.



Also included are advanced analytics, endpoint detection and response, and managed security information and event management (SIEM) driving by IBM’s QRadar technology.



The SOC services can be integrated into existing security environment and with security analytics tools. They provide a team of SOC analysts and threat researchers and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI).

The Impact: SOCs provide a central location for around-the-clock monitoring, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity threats. Teams comprise analysts, engineers, and managers that monitor activity on everything from data center infrastructure to applications, endpoints, and websites. Having a managed SOC option can help organizations control costs and bridge skill gaps within their operations. The global SOC market is expected to grow from more than $31.7 billion last year to almost $61.2 billion by 2025, according to a report on ResearchandMarkets.

Background: Netenrich, founded in 2003, has been aggressive in building out its capabilities. The company, which has about 6,000 customers and more than 20 partners, last year merged with ThreatLandscape, inheriting the vendor’s AI-powered security software and bulking up its security and operations capabilities in IT and hybrid cloud environments.



The company in July gave MSPs and MSSPs another tool when it combined its Knowledge Now and Attack Surface Intelligence products, enabling partners to more quickly respond to cyberthreats.

The Buzz: “Organizations of all sizes are facing massive security challenges and are struggling to address them efficiently,” Netenrich chairman and CEO Raju Chekuri said. “CISOs [chief information security officers] and CIOs understand the importance of cybersecurity, yet they’re constrained across lack of skilled resources, complex technologies, plethora of tools that drive siloed operations as well as various philosophical mindsets to address them. They need the right mix of automation, expertise, and rigor of 24×7 cybersecurity operations at predictable costs.”



“Netenrich Intelligent SOC offers pay-as-you-grow flexibility, easy onboarding, and no investment risk. Organizations choose specific security services or entitlement layers with pricing and solutions that are right for them. We manage L1, L2 or other security workloads which frees internal teams to focus on high-priority and transformative activities tied to business needs,” Netenrich CISO Brandon Hoffman said.



“Over time we have built a resilient and agile SOC environment that continues to evolve,” said Dave Borman, security engineer at Sonesta Hotels. “We’re constantly evaluating new technologies and our existing tools to make sure they are the right solutions based on what we’re doing today and for the future. Adding services focused on the day-to-day tasks enabled our teams to concentrate on other priority initiatives, resulting in increased efficiencies.”



“The Netenrich approach fits well with our strategy of bringing security into everything early on and overcomes customers’ security concerns around leveraging a secure SaaS platform,” said Viswanatha Penmetsa, director of SaaS operations at OpsRamp.“We’re doing many things to address cybersecurity, from maintaining secure code practices to conducting vulnerability assessments to securing our external attack surface with Netenrich. It’s very impressive.”