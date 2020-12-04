Tech Data to Offer AWS Training to Partners

Distributor will provide public cloud giant’s PTP to tech providers in U.S. public sector

Global distributor Tech Data is offering IT providers a program that will help them create and grow their Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud practices.

The Lowdown: The Clearwater, Florida-based company this week said it’s making the AWS Partner Transformation Program (PTP) available to AWS Partner Network (APN) partners in the U.S. public sector to enable them to build out their cloud readiness capabilities and help end clients migrate their workloads and data to the cloud.

The Details: AWS launched the PTP two years ago, and as an authorized PTP provider, Tech Data will be able to add its own years of experience to the PTP training and methodology.



Channel partners that sign up for the PTP will receive a readiness assessment. After that, Tech Data will create a custom program plan that will outline the steps needed to build an AWS cloud practice to serve government, education, and nonprofit customers.



Tech Data will work with DLT Solutions, a government technology solution aggregator it bought in December 2019, to deliver the PTP and support tech providers after they graduate from the program.

Background: The PTP is only the latest partner enablement program from Tech Data, which also delivers Cloud Practice Builder, a vendor-agnostic program that gives tech providers the tools to build profitable cloud businesses for clients in a range of industries.

The Buzz: “In delivering PTP, Tech Data’s partners will be able to leverage its insights from working with the world’s foremost cloud hyperscalers such as AWS,” said Stacy Nethercoat, senior vice president of Tech Data’s cloud solutions Americas business. “PTP also offers Tech Data partners a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team of expert consultants working in conjunction with their Tech Data and AWS account teams to quickly gain a competitive advantage in the public sector marketplace through an AWS-enabled cloud business.”



“PTP enabled us to quickly and easily stand up an AWS cloud practice to meet the mission-critical needs of our federal customers,” said Eric Sanders, managing partner at eCloud Managed Solutions. “We’re confident this investment will help us to support public sector missions now and in the future.”



“Government, education, nonprofit, public health, and space organizations face unique challenges to accomplish complex missions with limited resources,” said Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs at AWS. “PTP delivered by Tech Data helps technology providers deploy the power and speed of AWS to better serve these customers’ journeys to the cloud.”