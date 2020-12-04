Theta Lake Extends Partnership With Cisco

Company’s security, compliance offerings around collaboration now available to channel, end users

Theta Lake announced this week that its solutions have been added to the Cisco Global Price List (CGPL).

The Lowdown: Extending its existing partnership with Cisco and affirming its commitment to maintaining security and compliance in the modern collaboration space, the Santa Barbara, California-based company adds its offerings to the CGPL, making them widely available to the channel community and end-user organizations.

The Details: Under the arrangement, Cisco customers will gain immediate access to Theta Lake’s suite of products, which employ patented and patent-pending artificial intelligence to detect risk across chat, document, video, and voice content.



Theta Lake’s technology includes 30 unique integrations, tying in with an array of collaboration platforms that include Cisco Webex Meetings, Cisco Webex Meetings Server, Cisco Webex Teams, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, Zoom, and others. The company’s offerings allow organizations to scale their risk detection for communication security, data protection, and supervision of chat, video, and voice collaboration platforms.



On Dec. 8 and 9, Theta Lake will sponsor Cisco’s inaugural digital collaboration conference, WebexOne. Attendees to Theta Lake’s virtual booth can schedule a 20-minute demo of the company’s technology to see how enterprises can use it to automatically detect and manage risk during collaboration sessions.

The Impact: Theta Lake’s inclusion on the CGPL gives Cisco customers and partners a “frictionless” way to procure Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite directly through Cisco. Going forward, businesses will be able to expand their use of collaboration solutions with confidence and take a more proactive approach to risk management through AI and automation technology.

Background: Founded in 2017, Theta Lake announced this past October that it raised $12.7 million in Series A funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and bolstered by Cisco Investments, angel investors in the collaboration and security space, and previous investors Neotribe Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, and WestWave Capital.



With its solutions, which include videoconferencing, chat collaboration, data loss protection, and compliance training, Theta Lake targets five verticals: education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing.



Given the exponential rise in remote collaboration and communication , and in widely distributed networks, cybersecurity, data compromise, and compliance have become top-of-mind for business execs across all industries. Theta Lake integrates with an array of today’s collaboration platforms – chief among them, Cisco’s Webex Meetings suite – providing AI-based archiving, e-discovery, and supervision with automated detection of risk in audio and visual content.

The Buzz: “Aside from the value this provides to our joint customers with Cisco, it’s a great achievement for Theta Lake to be selected for inclusion on Cisco’s Global Price List,” said Anthony Cresci, vice president of business development and operations at Theta Lake. “It also underscores our commitment to developing and delivering truly differentiated security and compliance value for customers using modern collaboration tools. This expands the availability of our solutions globally and eases procurement through Cisco and Cisco’s vast channel of distributors, resellers, and integrators. Our solutions can be procured through Cisco for use in conjunction with any collaboration tools Theta Lake integrates with, including our robust integrations with Cisco’s platforms.”