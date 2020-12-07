AWS Brings Third-Party Professional Services to Marketplace

Move streamlines the process enterprises use for finding support for software purchases

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making it easier for enterprises buying third-party software from its cloud marketplace to now acquire the professional services needed to support those products.

The Lowdown: At the virtual 2020 AWS re:Invent event this month, officials with the world’s larger public cloud services provider said organizations no longer will have a two-step process for finding services for planning, deployment, and support for the software they buy on AWS Marketplace.

The Details: In the past, enterprise buying third-party software through AWS had to use a separate process for contracting professional services like premium support, implementation, or training. Organizations often need such services and the added process added complexity and time to their timelines.



Buyers now can find professional services for those third-party offerings on the marketplace from ISVs, MSPs, consultancies, and other providers. In addition, they can manage the invoices and payments from both the software and services together and reduce the time needed to procure the services. On the marketplace, enterprises can choose from a range of professional services, including assessments, implementation, and managed services and training.



Once a buyer reviews and accepts a service offer, they will receive an invoice from the AWS Marketplace. They also can track subscriptions in the buyer’s management console and the services are itemized on their AWS invoice.



Services providers can list professional services either as individual products or along with existing products in the marketplace, using pricing, payment schedules, and service terms that are independent from the software. They also can create a seller page that will list all information associated with them.



Enterprises can find services through search and request any of the services listed. Once details are agreed upon between the buyer and seller, the services provider can send a private offer to the organization.

The Impact: A growing number of tech vendors and services providers are taking advantage of AWS’ new professional services policy, including Rackspace, Sophos, Trend Micro, Software AG, and Cloudreach.

Background: The move to enable enterprises to more easily find professional services for third-party software comes a year after AWS unveiled AWS IQ, a service designed to help organizations work with AWS Certified third-party experts for AWS projects.

The Buzz: “This simplifies the software supply chain including tasks like managing provider relationships and procurement processes and also consolidates billing and invoices in one place,” Marcia Villalba, senior developer advocate for AWS, wrote in a blog post.



“Cloudreach is proud to support Professional Services in AWS Marketplace,” Cloudreach CEO Brooks Borcherding said. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions they need to innovate and migrate to the cloud. Now our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS from one centralized location in AWS Marketplace.”



“As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Sophos to secure their software and infrastructure in the cloud,” said Rich Beckett, public cloud senior product marketing manager for Sophos. “With professional services from Sophos available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place.”