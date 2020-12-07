Cisco to Buy IMImobile in Contact Center Push

London-based company’s cloud communications software allow for omnichannel customer engagement

Cisco Systems is bolstering its Webex Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) offering with the agreement to buy IMImobile, whose cloud communications software and services enable organizations to more easily engage with customers via multiple channels.

The Lowdown: Cisco said Monday it will spend about $730 million to buy London-based IMImobile, with the goal of creating a comprehensive Customer Experience-as-a-Service (CXaaS) environment for enterprises.

The Details: IMImobile’s offerings enable enterprises to stay connected to customers via such interactive channels as social networks, messaging, and voice. Once the deal closes in the first quarter 2021, San Jose, California-based Cisco will be able to offer a complete customer interaction management solution and help enterprises better manage their customer relationships.



This is becoming even more important with more people working remotely or from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Organizations are more quickly adopting CCaaS solutions and Cisco’s offering combined with IMImobile technology will give businesses an offering that is:



>Intelligent: Combining artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the customer interaction process will help agents and frontline employees.

>Contextual: Providing customer data that will help personalize interactions.

>Collaborative: Collaboration can improve customer experiences 10-fold, according to Cisco.

>Omnichannel: Connecting with customers via text, social, or voice.

>Programmable: Orchestrating workflows and personalizing customer interactions.

Background: Once the deal closes, the IMImobile team will become part of Cisco’s Contact Center business unit, which is led by Omar Tawakol, vice president and general manager. The group is part of Cisco’s Collaboration business.



IMImobile’s board of directors is recommending the deal to shareholders.

The Buzz: “A great customer relationship is built on consistently enjoyable interactions where every touchpoint on every channel is an opportunity for businesses to deliver rich, engaging and intuitive experiences,” said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Security and Applications business. “We look forward to working with IMImobile to help create a comprehensive CXaaS solution for the market – one that gives businesses a platform to provide delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle journey.”



“We are excited to join Cisco and become part of one of the world’s leading technology companies as they seek to enable great customer experiences,” IMImobile CEO Jay Patel said. “We believe there will be a world of dynamic, always-on connections between global businesses and their customers and the combination of our respective technologies will enable to us make every interaction matter more for our clients.”