Cisco to Buy IMImobile in Contact Center Push

December 7, 2020

London-based company’s cloud communications software allow for omnichannel customer engagement

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems is bolstering its Webex Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) offering with the agreement to buy IMImobile, whose cloud communications software and services enable organizations to more easily engage with customers via multiple channels.