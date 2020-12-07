RingCentral, Vodafone Business Partner on UCaaS, CCaaS

Vendors will begin rolling out joint solutions starting next year

Collaboration vendor RingCentral and telecommunications provider Vodafone Business are partnering on a Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) offering for enterprises and SMBs.

The Lowdown: The two companies this month also said they also will co-develop a Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solution.

The Details: The cloud-based and co-branded unified communications solution will be lead UCaaS offering from Vodafone Business. The CCaaS offering also will be available to Vodafone Business customers.



The partnership joins Vodafone Business’ global brand, reach, and scale with RingCentral’s UCaaS and CCaaS expertise. The combined platform will offer a range of flexible and secure services and will be available to customers of all sizes.



The two companies will work together to develop and drive a product roadmap as and innovation as well as sales enablement and go-to-market strategies. There will be a joint development effort and the vendors will use RingCentrals open API platform to enable custom integrations.



Organizations will be able to leverage Vodafone Business’s scalable cloud-based communications that will be based on RingCentral’s Message Video Phone platform. They also will be able to take advantage of RingCentral’s integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including the vendor’s Engage Voice and Engage Digital products.



Vodafone will provide such value-added services as migration, adoption, and integration. The joint services initially will be available to customers in the UK and Vodafone Business multinational customers in Europe in 2021.

The Impact: Demand for unified communications and collaboration (UCC) tools has ramped since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with much of the worldwide workforce suddenly working remotely. In the second quarter, global revenue jumped 25.1% year-over-year, to $11.5 billion, according to IDC. The UCaaS saw revenue jump 20.4%.



The global market for CCaaS, which was $3.07 billion last year, will reach more than $10 billion by 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Background: RingCentral, based in Belmont, California, has been steadily growing its reach in the UCaaS market over the past year through a series of partnerships. Earlier this year, it introduced a service with Avaya, four months after helping Avaya settle its future through a partnership that included RingCentral become Avaya’s exclusive UCaaS provider and taking a $500 million stake in the company. In addition, RingCentral has announced UCaaS partnerships with such companies as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Poly, and Pax8. In a report in October, IDC analysts said RingCentral saw its second-quarter UCC revenue jump 33.7% year-over-year, with its market share coming in at 1.9%.

The Buzz: “Our partnership with RingCentral will enable customers to rapidly deploy and easily manage the communications services that are right for them, and marks another step forward in our drive to become a platform-based business,” Vodafone Business CEO Vinod Kumar said. “Together with RingCentral we can transform ways of working, improve business processes, and help companies become ready for a future of increased remote and flexible working.”



“We’re excited to partner with the leader in mobility and 5G to enable a ‘work from anywhere’ world with a new generation of cloud communications services,” said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral’s president and COO. “Mobility is critical to business success, and together with Vodafone Business, we will bring enterprise customers worldwide the capabilities they need, including team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise-grade voice services, to build the digital communications of the future.”