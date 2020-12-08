AppSmart Buys Telecom Master Agent MicroCorp

Deal brings SD-WAN, UCaaaS, other solutions for partners to fast-growing channel player

AppSmart is continuing its efforts to become a one-stop shop of technology products and services for channel partners with the acquisition this week of master agent MicroCorp.

The Lowdown: Atlanta-based MicroCorp offers a range of telecommunications, data center, security, and cloud services. No financial details of the acquisition were released.

The Details: The addition of MicroCorp, which was founded in 1986, helps AppSmart build on its capabilities as a major telecommunications master agent. MicroCorp offers its Ultimate Partner Experience, which includes a technology platform that provides partners with best-of-breed technologies and self-service access to data and content at any time and from anywhere.



MicroCorp’s long list of solutions touch on everything from software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) to cloud services, security, and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS).



Those join the solutions that AppSmart offers, which includes the cloud, managed services, wireless and mobility, connectivity, managed security, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Background: AppDirect created its AppSmart business in 2018 when it bought telecom master agent WTG (World Telecom Group) and NeoCloud, a cloud services provider, and merged the two of them with the goal of driving more resources into the channel by joining master agents and technology providers.



AppSmart, based in San Francisco, wants to be both a top master agent for the channel and an online technology marketplace for partners that offers B2B solutions and services in a broad array of industries like telecom, retail, and healthcare from such tech vendors as Microsoft, Verizon, and Google.

The Buzz: “Bringing MicroCorp into the AppSmart family is a testament to AppSmart’s innovation and commitment to delivering a differentiated experience for technology advisors,” said Renee Bergeron, senior vice president and general manager for AppSmart. “The longevity and breadth of experience in the MicroCorp team is unparalleled and together our teams will drive a premier experience for advisors.”



“For over three decades, we’ve been a trusted resource for our partners’ business transformation through the power of recurring revenue streams,” MicroCorp CEO Karin Fields said. “We strongly align with AppSmart’s technology-driven vision and advisor-first culture and are delighted to join the AppSmart family in working to improve and automate experiences for advisors.”