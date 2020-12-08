Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

AppSmart Buys Telecom Master Agent MicroCorp

December 8, 2020

Deal brings SD-WAN, UCaaaS, other solutions for partners to fast-growing channel player

By Jeffrey Burt

AppSmart is continuing its efforts to become a one-stop shop of technology products and services for channel partners with the acquisition this week of master agent MicroCorp.