Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Google Cloud Partners with ISVs at the 5G Edge

December 9, 2020

Cloud services provider expands telecom efforts by leveraging Anthos platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Google Cloud is building on the telecommunications strategy is outlined earlier this year by teaming with more than 30 independent software vendors (ISVs) on more than 200 partner-focused applications aimed at driving 5G capabilities at the edge.