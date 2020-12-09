Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Ingram Micro Being Bought by Private Equity Firm

December 9, 2020

Platinum Equity will pay $7.2 billion for giant tech distributor

By Jeffrey Burt

Global technology distributor Ingram Micro is being bought by private equity firm Platinum Equity for $7.2 billion in a deal that has been in the works for more at least four months.