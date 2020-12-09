Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Lifesize Bulks Up CCaaS Platform with AI, Integrations

December 9, 2020

Enhancements come nine months after vendor inherited cloud contact center business in merger with Serenova

By Jeffrey Burt

Lifesize is bolstering its cloud contact center solution with a range of new features that integrate artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and workforce optimization capabilities as well as integrations with technologies from other vendors.