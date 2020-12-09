Lifesize Bulks Up CCaaS Platform with AI, Integrations

Enhancements come nine months after vendor inherited cloud contact center business in merger with Serenova

Lifesize is bolstering its cloud contact center solution with a range of new features that integrate artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and workforce optimization capabilities as well as integrations with technologies from other vendors.

The Lowdown: The enhancements within the CxEngage platform come during a business time in the Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market that is seeing vendors ramping up the capabilities to address demands brought on by the widely distributed workforce created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Details: The new features and integrations announced this week are designed to free up contact center agents to be more productive and responsive to customer needs while giving those customers an improved omnichannel experience.



On the AI and automation front, the integrations include products from such companies as:



>AutoReach: The intelligent dialer helps sales and outbound teams more quickly reach their customers.

>Observe.AI: The software uses voice AI and machine learning to transcribe calls and shortens the quality assurance process.

>Omilia: The AI-powered virtual assistant improves automation, customer care tasks, and self-service by routing customers to the right agent.

>Zappix: An interactive voice response (IVR) system optimized for mobile, traditional phone, and voice calls that helps resolve issues via self-service capabilities.



For leveraging modern channels, new features from Lifesize include:



>Chat improvements: These include proactive chats initiated by the contact center and chat via Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

>WhatsApp support: This enables agent to send and receive an array of media, including text photos, video, voice, and documents from the CxEngage dashboard on the Facebook-owned app.

>Salesforce integration: The expanded work with the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company lets a Salesforce work item to be used as a request to the contact center.

>Ivinex: The vendor’s software helps guide Lifesize agents through such tasks as taking an order and recommending product alternatives.



The workforce optimization enhancements include:



>Languages: Lifesize is adding 10 languages to the CxEngage dashboard, bringing the total to 18.

>CallMiner: The integration of the company’s software includes sentiment analysis of recordings.

>Quality management: This comes through email transcripts of calls and multi-screen recordings.

>Plecto: The company’s software offers automatic and real-time reporting of key performance indicators (KPIs) from the CxEngage and 50 other integrated platforms, apps, and services.

The Impact: CCaaS has been a focus of several vendors in recent weeks, including Cisco, which announced it was buying IMImobile to expand the capabilities of its Webex CCaaS platform, and RingCentral, which announced a partnership with Vodafone Business to create a cloud contact center solution.

The Buzz: “We constantly innovate our CxEngage cloud platform and integrated application ecosystem to meet the complex demands of today’s contact centers,” said Andy Bird, director of product management for contact center solutions at Lifesize. “Everything that exists within CxEngage is tailored to make agents more productive, deliver winning customer outcomes and help contact centers operate like well-oiled machines.”