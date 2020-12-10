Channelnomics Original

Technology
RAJIV RAMASWAMI, NUTANIX’S NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

Nutanix Names VMware Exec as President and CEO

December 10, 2020

Appointment comes as the two rivals ramp up their competition in the hybrid cloud space

By Jeffrey Burt

Hybrid cloud solutions provider Nutanix reached into the ranks of rival VMware to find its new CEO, naming Rajiv Ramaswami to take over the top spot being vacated by company co-founder Dheeraj Pandey.