2nd Watch Unveils New Managed Security Service

Service provider partners with Armor to help lift responsibility for security from embattled enterprises

Professional and cloud services provider 2nd Watch is rolling out a new managed security services offering to help enterprises that are accelerating their migration to the cloud to more easily address related cybersecurity threats.

The Lowdown: The Seattle-based company this week said it is partnering with Armor, a cloud security and compliance software provider, on the managed security service.

The Details: 2nd Watch will leverage Armor’s Anywhere platform – which delivers such capabilities as intrusion detection and prevention, malware protection, vulnerability scanning, and file integrity monitoring – as a foundation for the new managed security service.



The service provider’s offering will include continuous virtual security operations center (vSOC) monitoring to protect against vulnerabilities, rapid incident remediation, malware protection, and log ingestion from more than 200 third-party sources.



It also will offer organizations protection across multiple public clouds – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – and consumption-based pricing. 2nd Watch will be the single point of contact for security management.

The Impact: The accelerated adoption by enterprises of cloud services and the shift to remote-work business models driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the attack surface for bad actors. Organizations pre-pandemic already were under pressure from the increasing number and complexity of modern cyberthreats, trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and gaps in their security skillsets and were turning to managed service providers to augment or manage their security operations.



Given all this, a report in MarketsandMarkets is forecasting that the global managed security services space will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.

Background: 2nd Watch launched in 2010 initially as an AWS partner and has since expanded its cloud presence with similar relationships with Azure and Google Cloud. Its Cloud Management Platform offers six different managed services, including an existing managed security service. Other managed services address databases, DevOps, DataOps, optimization, and governance and compliance.

The Buzz: “2nd Watch offers the industry’s most comprehensive suite of security solutions for DevOps teams, CISOs [chief information security officers], and security architects to combat threats from both outside and inside your network,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “Our multi-cloud managed security service goes beyond best practice recommendations and guidance to include implementation, deployment, and full management of security devices along with remediation of identified security issues.”



“Every enterprise should make it a priority to integrate security and compliance protections into their cloud infrastructure so as to guard against both intentional and accidental risks,” Armor CTO Josh Bosquez said. “Armor Anywhere’s robust workload protection and compliance capabilities, combined with 2nd Watch’s extensive managed cloud services, helps organizations do just that: detect, respond, and resolve accidental and intentional threats.”