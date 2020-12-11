Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds Names Pulse Secure CEO to Lead Company

December 11, 2020

Sudhakar Ramakrishna to take the helm as vendors continues to evaluate spinning off MSP business

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds, which is exploring spinning off its MSP business, now has a new CEO to help the company come to a final decision.