SolarWinds Software Target of Sophisticated Cyberattack

December 14, 2020

Russian hackers suspected of months-long Sunburst campaign that compromised government agencies and private firms in US and abroad

By Jeffrey Burt

The U.S. government is directing federal civilian agencies to power down their use of SolarWinds’ business software and the company itself is advising customers to update the solution after Russian hackers allegedly used the software to attack government entities and private businesses in the United States and around the world.