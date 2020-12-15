Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Lemongrass Offers Disaster Recovery Service in AWS

December 15, 2020

Company is working with AWS-owned CloudEndure to enable the rapid move of SAP systems into AWS

By Jeffrey Burt

Lemongrass Consulting, an MSP that helps organizations deploy SAP applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is launching a disaster recovery service for enterprises that are running SAP systems either on premises or in the cloud.