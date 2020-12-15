Lemongrass Offers Disaster Recovery Service in AWS

Company is working with AWS-owned CloudEndure to enable the rapid move of SAP systems into AWS

Lemongrass Consulting, an MSP that helps organizations deploy SAP applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is launching a disaster recovery service for enterprises that are running SAP systems either on premises or in the cloud.

The Lowdown: The Atlanta-based company is working with CloudEndure, which develops business continuity software for cloud environments and was bought by AWS in January 2019, in developing the service that will offer the quick movement of targeted machines into AWS.

The Details: The service, announced Tuesday, is designed to save organizations money and reduce their risk and downtime by shifting their SAP systems to AWS, an ability that Lemongrass had offered but is now formalizing with a framework that combines software from AWS and CloudEndure with its own expertise in the SAP architecture.



The disaster recovery service will help ensure organizations’ recovery time objective (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs). It comes with three primary components:



>Assessment: Lemongrass will review a client’s existing environment wherever it’s located – on premises, in AWS, or in another cloud – looking at their databases, application and presentation layers, and supporting systems.

>Project plan: The MSP will create a project plan and, as the project moves along and testing is completed, it will create a comprehensive disaster recovery runbook outlining the process and responsibility assignment matrix.

>Implementation: Lemongrass will deploy and test the architecture based on business requirements identified in the previous steps, ensuring that all systems can be recovered with as little downtime as possible.

The Impact: The migration of mission-critical applications like SAP to the cloud is speeding up as enterprises become more familiar with public cloud environments and providers improve the security, compliance, and privacy capabilities in their architectures. Dell-owned cloud company Virtustream said in a report last year that 70% of its business involved hosting SAP applications.

Background: Lemongrass, which launched in 2008, has raised more than $29 million in three rounds of funding. The company, an AWS Premiere Consulting Partner, focuses on SAP and AWS. In May it rolled out its Polaris Program of funding options and migration services and earlier this month, as AWS launched third-party professional services in its AWS Marketplace, Lemongrass said would quote and contract services to help organizations implement, manage, and support software on AWS.

The Buzz: “Lemongrass has helped numerous clients achieve industry leading recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives, while driving down total cost of ownership for their disaster recovery implementation,” said Jake Echanove, senior vice president of solution architecture at Lemongrass. “Our new service eliminates the disaster recovery headache for our clients so they can focus on the needs of their customers and employees.”