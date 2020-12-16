Juniper More Tightly Aligns Channel, AI-Based Strategy

Networking vendor will launch new partner program in January that will include more incentives, resources

Juniper Networks next month will launch a new partner program that will more tightly align channel efforts with its expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-based enterprise networking strategy.

The Lowdown: The company this week said the global Juniper Partner Advantage Program will roll out Jan. 1.

The Details: The goal of the program is to enable channel partners to take advantage of the momentum behind the Sunnyvale, California-based vendor’s AI-focused efforts, including being named a leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant report for wired and wireless LAN infrastructure. Such accolades will help partners gain more traction in the market, the company said.



Juniper also has seen business growth linked to partners. Its deal registration for partner-led sales has grown 65% year-over-year, convincing the company to expand its investments in 2021. Such investments will focus on such areas as:



>More incentives to grow profitability through partner-led business

>Additional incentive rewards

>Partner-led initiatives

>Tools that provide real-time visibility into partners’ business with Juniper

>Digital marketing capabilities

>New automated Partner Support Service Program.



Juniper also will combine its new partner program with the channel program for its AI-focused Mist unit, creating a single program structure and governance. In addition, the new program will offer partners exclusivity, access to field readiness enablement, and additional incentives, including the Enterprise+ Partner Program, created to accelerate and reward enterprise sales.



Partners also will see programs and incentives for partner-led AI sales.

Background: Juniper has been expanding AI capabilities since buying Mist last year for $405 million. In March, the company unveiled an AI-driven analytics service available through MSPs and VARs and three months later expanded its strategy to its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) business. In October, Juniper announced it was buying 128 Technology to drive more intelligence into SD-WAN.

The Buzz: “Juniper is excited to be in the position to deliver a bold investment in our partner program with more development and financial growth opportunities for Juniper partners,” said Gordon Mackintosh, vice president of global channel and virtual sales for Juniper. “We are also proud of our channel organization’s sales alignment model, which is key in the success of our partner-led strategy.”