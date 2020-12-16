Looking Back: 2020 in Retrospect

SolarWinds sums up this year’s MSP trends

This is part 1 of a 2-parter based on a conversation with John Pagliuca during SolarWinds’ All Partners Meeting on Dec. 10.



Most vendor and channel execs would admit freely that they’re not sorry to see 2020 go. The folks at SolarWinds are no exception.



The pandemic – and resulting economic downturn – put everyone in a challenging spot as workers flocked home to work and wrestled with the professional and personal hardships wreaked by the health crisis.



And yet, while the year may have been exceedingly difficult, it also served to underscore the grit, determination, and innovativeness of managed service providers as they worked overtime to keep businesses running.



“I like to say that the lights on Main Street have stayed on because of MSPs,” said Channel E2E content czar Joe Panettieri, who interviewed John Pagliuca, MSP president at SolarWinds, for the vendor’s All Partners Meeting last week. Pagliuca echoed that sentiment, saying that 2020 “solidified the underlying importance” of SolarWinds’ MSP partners.



A lot happened this year, apparently, but for managed service providers, the spotlight shone on distributed workforces, the heightened need for security, collaboration, and digital transformation.



“For one thing, there’s been a massive change in surface area. While last year we were focusing on offices – on a certain kind of workflow and network infrastructure – now we have employees working from home, and that presents some different problems,” said Pagliuca. “On the security front, a bigger surface area means there’s more for the bad guys to get at. Then there’s the issues of people getting access to the data and workflows they had before, and figuring out how to collaborate [in this altered environment].”



One of the oft-heard buzzwords (or phrases) of 2020 has been “digital transformation.” Pagliuca said the term is reminiscent of “consultant” in that there isn’t one clear definition.



“The biggest mistake people make when they hear the term is they think it’s a binary kind of thing. I’m digitally transformed or I’m not digitally transformed. No, this is a continuum,” Pagliuca said.

“For MSPs and their clients, digital transformation is a bespoke thing. It’s not the same for every organization. The pandemic hasn’t changed our focus on transformation; it’s been a tailwind, putting a little more urgency behind it. MSPs need to explain to customers that they need to embrace digital transformation – to leverage technology to be better, safer, and more successful. But if you look at it as a light switch, I think you’re missing the boat.”



No discussion of the tech sector, or the managed service segment, would be complete without mention of the flurry of M&A activity that’s been sweeping the industry in recent years.



Though COVID-19 slowed down the spate, the pace appears to be picking up again as tech companies explore their options when it comes to buying, selling, or blending operations.



SolarWinds itself is looking into the possibility of spinning off its MSP business in 2021. The idea was first mentioned this past August, and now the company has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to formalize its intent and put a plan in motion.



In the event of a spin-off, SolarWinds would retain its core business, which would continue to sell IT management software and cloud-based services, while the spun-off entity would offer outsourced IT services to SMBs. Ultimately, the goal would be to create two separate companies with distinct focuses and increased shareholder value.



“All of this M&A activity is a nod to the health and potential of the MSP community,” Pagliuca said. “We’ve gone from a break/fix model to a more proactive one. MSPs aren’t just doing IT anymore. They’re helping with security, with business management. They’re trusted advisors now.”



Also, the pivot to a recurring-revenue model has provided MSPs with a predictable revenue stream, allowing them to raise debt to increase their investments or buy another company. “Debt isn’t a dirty, four-letter word,” Pagliuca said. “Raising debt the right way is a good way to help MSPs on their journey to grow and invest in the business.”



He added that there are several reasons why a company would pursue an M&A initiative. It may want to expand geographically, penetrate a new vertical market, leverage another company’s innovative technology, or acquihire (recruit an organization’s talent through acquisition).



“The benefit of leveraging debt is to help you grow and take on important strategic initiatives,” Pagliuca said. “I don’t really look at M&A as an exit; I look at it as an augmentation, or as an accelerated way for you to accomplish your goals as business owner.”



Stay tuned for part 2 on SolarWinds’ plans for 2021.